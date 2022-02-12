Grizzlies survive the Hornets sting late in Charlotte in 125-118 win

Well that was a blast. Memphis came into Charlotte and blitzed the Hornets in the first half. Desmond Bane led the first half with 17 points, as Memphis eventually went up 35 points in the first half. Talk about going wire-to-wire. Memphis came out shooting the three-ball like their lives depended on it. The Grizzlies scored 74 points in the first half.

Second half was a totally different story. The Hornets scored 75 points in the second half, thanks in large part to “Scary” Terry Rozier who had 20 points alone. The Grizzlies probably need oxygen after this game, considering the scare they survived late in the fourth when Charlotte cut the lead down to 4.

Ja Morant only scored 26 points, which was good, but the Grizzlies scored 128 total. That is a testament of how well the Grizzlies shared the scoring load this evening. He used his scoring to do a lot of run stopping late as Charlotte made their surge. Even though his first half was filled with more SportsCenter highlight reels, the end of the game was such a roller coaster, it’s the ending that was the biggest highlight of the evening.

Steven Adams, in particular, has been on a tear as of late as a do-it-all threat. He racked up another double-double to help save the game for Memphis. He had eight offensive rebounds alone, talk about giving second chances!

“Do yo thang, Bane!” That’s what I kept shouting in celebration every time Desmond Bane knocked down a shot on his way to scoring 25 points on the evening, while going 4/7 from deep as he continues to resurge from his recent scoring slump. As the Hornets got the game to within just six points in the last two minutes of the game, Bane stepped up and knocked down another bucket to widen the gap enough to seal the deal, and Ja knocked down a few free shots to make things official.

