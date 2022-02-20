2022 NBA All-Star Game Preview

WHO: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

WHEN: 7:00 PM CT

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse—Cleveland, Ohio

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: TNT/TBS

STARTING LINEUPS:

Team Durant: Ja Morant-Trae Young-Andrew Wiggins-Jayson Tatum-Joel Embiid

Team LeBron: Stephen Curry, DeMar Derozan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo-Nikola Jokic

To say the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend has been a mixed bag would be an...understatement. The Rising Stars challenge was a compelling innovation that kept me interested in the four-team tournament throughout the night. But while I personally didn’t watch, last night was apparently more of the same from previous years, and it absolutely sucked.

However, that will likely not be the case for Memphis Grizzlies fans tonight, as Ja Morant will be making his first (but not last) all-star game appearance.

Here’s what’s at stake: A first time All-Star has not won All-Star Game MVP since 1987. And when you take a look at Morant’s roster (what was Durant doing while picking this team?), he will definitely have a chance to win. In fact, the biggest obstacle to him doing that probably isn’t someone out performing him on his team, but the fact that Team LeBron is much more heavily stacked.

Regardless, this will be an extremely fun night for NBA fans as well as Grizzlies fans in particular.

Enjoy Ja Morant tonight. It may be the last time you a single Grizzly alone in the All-Star Game for quite awhile.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.