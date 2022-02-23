The Hustle Report: Start of the Stretch Run

Week 7 Results

Stockton Kings 114 at Memphis Hustle 121 (6-11)

Week 7 Headlines

Cameron Young sets a career high 33 points

Tyrell Terry injures ankle

Game 17 Breakdown

Key Stats

Cameron Young- 33 points, (11-18 shooting, 6-8 from deep)

Ahmad Caver- 22 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks

Shaq Buchanan- 20 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists

Damien Jefferson- 13 points, 7 rebounds

Reggie Hearn- 9 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists

The Hustle entered the All-Star Break with a big win over the Stockton Kings. Cameron Young set a career high 33 points, with Ahmad Caver nearly notching a triple-double. It was a great all around game for the Hustle who finally got some shots to fall from deep. The only downside in the game: Tyrell Terry rolling his ankle in the second quarter. You can check out my full recap here.

Hustle Stats

101: The Hustle defense is probably the biggest X-factor in determining their wins and losses. In their 6 wins, the Hustle have allowed an average of 102.5 points per game, which would lead the G League with the lowest opponent points per game. Unfortunately for the Hustle, when they lose they give up a ton of points as they give up 120.8 points per game in losses. This would put the Hustle on par for a bottom 8 defense in the G League. It sounds simple, but if the Hustle defense is locked in then they are really tough to beat.

3: The Hustle will officially be at the midway point of the season following tonight’s matchup against the Austin Spurs. As things stand, the Hustle are just 3 games out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference with 19 games left. However, basically all 13 teams in the Western Conference are fighting for the 6 playoff spots. The Salt Lake City Stars are currently the only team behind the Hustle in the standings, sitting at 4-13 and 8 games out of the final playoff spot. It will be a big week for the Hustle, who have a chance to jump two teams barely ahead of them in the standings in the next 7 days.

MVP of the Week - Cameron Young

With just one game on the week, MVP of the Week was pretty easy with Cameron Young scoring a career high 33 points as well as “MVP” chants from a group of college students who took advantage of the Hustle’s “Greek Night” promotion. Cameron Young has been the lone consistent threat from deep for the Hustle and he took over last week when the Hustle needed it.

Assignment Tracker

Tyrell Terry: The lone Memphis Grizzlies assignment player last week, Tyrell Terry rolled his ankle in the second quarter against Stockton after playing just over 12 minutes of action on the court. In his 12 minutes prior to the injury, Terry scored 4 points and 4 assists on 1-5 shooting from the field. Terry also turned the ball over 3 times against the feisty Kings defense. It wasn’t a great appearance by Terry, but the numbers look worse than they were since most of his minutes were in the low-scoring, defensive first quarter.

Week 8 Preview

Austin Spurs (6-7) at Memphis Hustle 02/23 7:00 PM CT

Austin Spurs (6-7) at Memphis Hustle 02/25 7:00 PM CT

Sioux Falls Skyforce (7-12) at Memphis Hustle 02/26 7:00 PM CT

Game 18 & 19 Preview: The Hustle home stand continues with two games against the Austin Spurs. After sweeping the Spurs in the lead up to the Showcase Cup, the Hustle dropped their lone regular season game against the Spurs just over a month ago. In that game, the Spurs got a dominant effort from their big men in Devontae Cacok and Zach Collins who both scored 20+ points. Cacok didn’t appear in the Spurs two games prior to the All Star Break, so his health is in question. Rookie Josh Primo has spent more time with the NBA squad than the G League team in recent weeks, as well as Zach Collins, but rookie Joe Wieskamp has picked up the slack. Ultimately the series in Southaven may come down to Cacok’s health (as well as Freddie Gillespie). If Cacok is healthy, he could dominate the paint. If Primo, Collins and others are with San Antonio, Cacok may not have enough help to overcome the Hustle who were playing well heading into the break.

Game 20 Preview: The Hustle will wrap up their 7-game homestand with a matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Hustle swept the Skyforce in mid-January and will look to keep that momentum with them in their final home game for nearly 3 weeks. The Skyforce are led by Javonte Smart and DJ Stewart who both average over 18 points per game. The Skyforce also get solid contributions from NBA vet Mario Chalmers. Ultimately, if healthy, the Hustle have enough offensive firepower to outlast the Smart/Stewart duo. Smart signed a two-way deal with the Miami Heat last week, so if he winds up spending that time with the NBA squad, the Hustle should take advantage and beat a relatively depleted Skyforce roster.

