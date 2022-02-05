Grizzlies sprinkle Magic in Orlando with 135-115 win

The Grizzlies had so much magic in Orlando tonight, you would’ve thought they were the home team if you didn’t know better. First off, how about “12” telling Robin Lopez to “watch ya head,” as Morant soared high and slammed down a dunk all over RoLo at the rim.

Before that Ja Morant had already been taking Cole Anthony to school from 21 jump street of the game. Morant had a double-digit scoring quarter for the first period and kept his foot on their necks until it was time to empty the bench. Memphis scored a whopping 37 points in the first period. Ja created shots from deep for guys like Ziaire and even Melton later in the game. He also created opportunities at the rim for the bigs like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke.

Ziaire Williams has averaged 10.5 points per game as a starter and was able to match that average today, knocking down open opportunities when “12” forced the defense to gravitate his way. I have noticed that Ja hasn’t connected with Desmond Bane as much offensively in recent games. This probably played a part in why Bane had another rough shooting night. Bane only managed to score seven points on 3-12 shooting today. Trip only had one block tonight, but he did manage to score 21 points & six rebounds.

Seven Grizzlies reached double-digit scoring totals today, as Melton had 16 points off the bench to finish off Orlando late. Clarke and Tyus Jones both had 10 points a piece. Morant finished with 33 points total, and of course he managed to put together another extensive highlight reel while doing so. One could tell after Memphis scored 37 points in the opening period that Orlando didn’t have the fire power to sustain and fend off such an attack, so it was only a matter of time before the blowout commenced. That matter of time kicked in by the second quarter. Steven Adams had a season high in assists with eight dimes on the evening. Adams nearly had another triple-double as he finished with 12 points & eleven rebounds on the evening.

The Grizzlies return home on Tuesday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers.

