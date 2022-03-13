Quick Recap: Grizzlies Handle Thunder 125-118

The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday for a late matinee matchup with the Thunder. Memphis, receiving excellent news right before tip-off that their defensive stopper Dillon Brooks would be back and in the starting lineup, had a renewed energy. Riding the high of great news, along with a two game winning streak, could the Grizzlies take care of business in Oklahoma City?

First Quarter:

The Grizzlies lacked professionalism in their loss to the Houston Rockets eight days ago - a team that had lost 12 straight games. Facing another sub .500 team in Oklahoma City, you know that taking care of business would be heavy on their minds. The Grizzlies led in the first quarter by as much as 15 on the Thunder. Getting off to a hot start was good to see.

The Grizzlies led the Thunder 38-26 heading to the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

The second quarter felt like a roller coaster for the Memphis Grizzlies. The first few minutes of the second quarter featured the Thunder simply played harder than the Grizzlies. It appeared that everyone was noticeably frustrated in Grizzly blue. Every time the Grizzlies distanced themselves from the Thunder, Oklahoma City came right back.

The Grizzlies held a 61-54 lead heading into the half despite the inconsistent effort on both ends of the floor.

Third Quarter:

The Grizzlies bounced back with a solid third quarter, outscoring the Thunder 34-25 as their defense came alive and the Thunder regressed to the mean. The Grizzlies looked more whole in the third quarter as they carried a 95-79 lead to the fourth quarter in Oklahoma City.

Fourth Quarter:

The Grizzlies continued to keep the Thunder at bay. Dillon Brooks is a guy that played a huge role for Memphis in terms of his energy throughout the entire game. Brooks had an excellent comeback game after missing nearly two months with an ankle sprain. Despite the lack of a whistle in the fourth quarter, Memphis would take a 125-118 victory in Oklahoma City giving Memphis their 47th victory on the year.

Final Stats:

Jaren Jackson Jr. - 18 Points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists in 29 minutes

Desmond Bane - 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists in 31 minutes

Dillon Brooks - 15 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds in 25 minutes

Ja Morant - 17 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds in 33 minutes

The Grizzlies will look to extend their winning streak to four games on Tuesday night as they travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers.

