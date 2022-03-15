Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (47-22, 23-12 away) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-46)

WHEN: 6:00 P.M. CT

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

BETTING INFORMATION (per DraftKings) - Memphis (-7),

INJURY REPORT:

MEMPHIS: Ja Morant (Doubtful, back soreness)

INDIANA: Ricky Rubio (Out, knee), T.J. McConnell (Out, wrist), Malcolm Brogdon (Questionable, concussion), Goga Bitadze (Questionable, foot), Myles Turner (Out, foot), T.J. Warren (Out, foot), Chris Duarte (Questionable, toe), Lance Stephenson (Questionable, ankle)

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

INDIANA: Terry Taylor, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson

In the NBA, there is no characteristic that defines great teams more than consistency. Great teams obviously aren’t going to win every single night, but they will generally take care of business against bottom-feeder teams that aren’t even particularly interested in winning at the moment. And to the credit of the Memphis Grizzlies, they have generally done just that, a few awful losses notwithstanding.

The Grizzlies will again have one of those opportunities tonight against a scrappy, but still ultimately bad Pacers team that is currently in the beginning stages of a total rebuild. They may not have Ja Morant, but they should still be able to take care of business against a young and injury-stricken Pacers team that has lost 4 of its last 5.

Here’s the main key to tonight’s game.

Dethroning two former Kings

As inexplicable as it may have seemed at the time, the irony of the Sacramento Kings decision to trade rising star guard Tyrese Haliburton at the deadline is it’s still some nonsense we should have expected from them.

It should also come as no surprise that Haliburton and Hield both have taken their games to new levels after leaving such a dumpster fire of an organization. Since the trade, Hield has averaged an easy 20-5-5 stat-line, while Haliburton has looked like a bonafide all-star, averaging 19.6 points, 9.5 assists, and 2.2 steals while shooting 51% of the field and 44% from three.

Simply put, Haliburton in particular brings star-power to a caliber of team that typically doesn’t have that. In the probable absence of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies will need Dillon Brooks among others to be effective in slowing him down. And if they do so, the Grizzlies should be able to cruise with a far superior talent advantage like they have against most inferior teams this year.

Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies have traditionally not played well in Indiana, as they are 2-8 in their last 10 games there. But they will buck that trend tonight in a win in which they will cover.

Grizzlies 122, Pacers 108

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.