The Hustle Report: On the road again

Week 8 Results

Austin Spurs 142 at Memphis Hustle 116 (6-12)

Austin Spurs 114 at Memphis Hustle 105 (6-13)

Sioux Falls Skyforce 101 at Memphis Hustle 96 (6-14)

Week 8 Headlines

Hustle trade Cameron Young for 2023 1st round pick and returning player rights for Levi Randolph and Dwayne Sutton

David Stockton shines for Team USA in World Cup qualifiers

Freddie Gillespie returns from injury

Hustle pick up Charles Matthews via available player pool

Sean McDermott eyes March for season debut

Game 18 Breakdown

Key Stats

Shaq Buchanan- 21 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Damien Jefferson- 20 points, 3 rebounds

Ben Moore- 19 points, 9 rebounds

Ahmad Caver- 19 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists

Cameron Young- 18 points

The Memphis Grizzlies G-League affiliate Memphis Hustle got blown out in their first of two games against the Austin Spurs. After a competitive first half, the Hustle were outscored 49-29 in the 3rd quarter, as the Spurs held on to a 30+ point lead throughout much of the second half as they blew out the Hustle. It was an “embarrassing” defensive effort, Jason March said postgame. You can check out my full recap here.

Game 19 Breakdown

Key Stats

Shaq Buchanan- 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists

Ahmad Caver- 18 points, 8 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals

Damien Jefferson- 16 points, 7 rebounds

Reggie Hearn- 16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

The Hustle dropped the second game against the Spurs, this time with a closer score. The Spurs used a 38-16 2nd quarter to take a 31 point lead, but the Hustle outscored the Spurs by 20 in the second half to make the game close. The Hustle were down to just 7 available players after the trade of Cameron Young and the teams injuries. You can check out Parker Fleming’s full recap here.

Game 20 Breakdown

Key Stats

Reggie Hearn- 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists

Damien Jefferson- 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists

Ahmad Caver- 15 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

Ben Moore- 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Shaq Buchanan- 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

The Hustle losing streak extended to 3 games as they wrapped up their 7 game homestand. The Hustle got Freddie Gillespie back, albeit for just 9 minutes, as the comeback efforts came up short. The Hustle clawed back from down 17 but couldn’t take the lead and defeat the Skyforce.

Hustle Stats

16.8: Damien Jefferson proves to be another fantastic pick up by the Hustle front office. In 4 games with the Hustle, Jefferson has averaged 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds with the Hustle filling in with David Stockton spending time with Team USA. Jefferson’s emergence likely allowed the Hustle to sell high on Cameron Young and keep Jefferson around even when Stockton returns this week, although confirmation on that is to be determined.

MVP of the Week - Ahmad Caver & Shaq Buchanan

I’m cheating this week and giving the award to both Ahmad and Shaq. They are the consistent force for the Hustle and have handled the adversity of this season as well as anyone could ask. Last week, Shaq was the leading scorer averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2 steals per game. Meanwhile Ahmad Caver averaged relatively close to a triple double with 17.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9 assists per game to go along with 1.3 steals. Both players have grown immensely over the last few years and have become fantastic all around players.

Assignment Tracker

Tyrell Terry did not appear in any of the 3 games this week due to his ankle/foot injury. Santi Aldama was assigned to practice with the Hustle earlier this week, and is expected to be with the team at the start of the upcoming road trip.

Week 9 Preview

Oklahoma City Blue (12-11) vs. Memphis Hustle 3/2 11:00 AM CT

Santa Cruz Warriors (8-12) vs. Memphis Hustle 3/4 9:00 PM CT

Santa Cruz Warriors (8-12) vs. Memphis Hustle 3/5 9:00 PM CT

Stockton Kings (10-10) vs. Memphis Hustle 3/8 9:00 PM CT

Game 21 Preview: The Hustle will tip off a 7-game road trip with a visit to Oklahoma City to face off against the Blue. The two teams split the series in Southaven in mid-February but the Blue squad looks much different now compared to then. D.J. Wilson has signed a 10-day with the Toronto Raptors, but the Blue have picked up Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II in the past few weeks after trading away Melvin Frazier Jr. and Chasson Randle. The Hustle will need to watch the film from the Blue’s recent games to get a feel for how the new-look squad plays together.

Game 22 & 23 Preview: The road trip continues with a back-to-back against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The Hustle lost the first matchup of the season against the Warriors in an overtime thriller, thanks in large part to 30+ points from Moses Moody and Quinndary Weatherspoon. Moses Moody (and Jonathan Kuminga) have earned rotation minutes in Golden State recently, so both players figure to not be available for Santa Cruz depending on what Golden State decides to do. Weatherspoon has still been excellent for the Warriors, so they’ll need to slow him down to come away with the win.

Game 24 Preview: The Hustle will enter the mid-way point of their road trip with a visit to face off against the Stockton Kings. The Hustle beat the Kings prior to the All Star Break thanks to a career high 33 points from Cameron Young. The Hustle were able to get going offensively against a typically stout Kings defense. The Hustle will need to limit DJ Stewart and Emanuel Terry, as well as new signee Quinn Cook should he be available for the Kings.

At 6-13, the road trip will be critical for the Hustle if they hope to remain relevant in the playoff race. They’re currently 4 games out from really being in contention, but have a chance to gain some ground with OKC, Santa Cruz and the Blue just a few games ahead of the Hustle in the standings.

For more Grizzlies and Hustle talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.