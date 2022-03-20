Recap: Memphis Grizzlies ground Rockets 122-98

The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to Houston on Sunday afternoon for a matinee matchup against the Rockets. This was the finale of a four game and one week long road trip. Memphis was coming off of a tough loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night - could Memphis take care of business against the Houston Rockets?

First Quarter:

The first quarter started off rather sloppy for both the Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. Both teams were shooting right at 30% from the field before a timeout with 6:49 remaining in the 1st quarter. A 9-6 Grizzlies lead at that point was turned into a 19-11 lead within two minutes of that timeout.

The Grizzlies were finding their legs. Grizzlies rookie Ziaire Williams shot the ball really well off the bench. Williams shot 3/5 from deep for Memphis off the bench as the Grizzlies carried a 30-21 lead into the second quarter.

Second Quarter:

It’s hard to put into words what we witnessed in Houston during that second half from the Rockets. For Memphis, it was hard to find a rhythm given the Rockets frantic pace. However, the Grizzlies stayed composed and kept themselves distanced from the Rockets during the second quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was no help at all to the Grizzlies in the first half. Collecting three fouls in 6:32 of floor time, and not even attempting a field goal, will do that. Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies in the absence of Ja Morant during the first half. Jones had nine points, five assists, and two rebounds in the first half. Memphis held a 56-44 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Third Quarter:

The Grizzlies had quite the roller coaster of a third quarter in Houston. From leading by 15 or more to then turning the ball over seven times in the third quarter, things got bumpy. Somehow, Memphis kept their lead at double-digits on Houston. Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks looked the best he had looked since his return from injury.

The Grizzlies managed to get out of the third quarter with a 84-71 lead over Houston.

Fourth Quarter:

Jaren Jackson Jr., who had a rough start to this afternoon’s game, bounced back in the best way possible for the Grizzlies. With zero points coming into the second half, Jaren came out aggressive offensively, while staying composed on defense.

The Grizzlies would wind up tallying their 49th win of season with a 122-98 victory.

Final Stats:

Desmond Bane - 24 points (8/13 FG, 3/6 3PT), 5 rebounds, and 7 assists

Dillon Brooks - 20 points (8/18 FG, 2/5 3PT), 4 rebounds and 3 steals

De’Anthony Melton - 16 points (6/10 FG, 4/6 3PT), and 7 rebounds

The Grizzlies return home on Wednesday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets as Memphis will look for their 50th win on the season.

