Recap: Grizzlies coast past Magic in 124-96 win

The Memphis Grizzlies returned home after a quick trip to Boston, as they were looking to avenge Thursday night’s loss. On the other side were the Orlando Magic. Coming off a win in Toronto last night, the young Magic team is experiencing the up’s-and-down’s of a rebuild — prospects doing some cool stuff despite losing a lot of games.

Could the Grizzlies find their rhythm from 3, while maintaining a defensive edge, to bounce back in this game?

The Grizzlies got things going with a flurry of 3’s. Ja Morant hit 3 three’s within the 1st 5 minutes, and Desmond Bane and Kyle Anderson joined the party with a triple each as well. However, towards the end of the 1st quarter and into the beginning parts of the 2nd quarter, the Grizzlies let the Magic hang around and keep it close, letting them score in the paint pretty seamlessly.

In the midst of that, Tyus Jones found his groove from the outside, connecting on 3 three’s in the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. also had a monstrous weak-side block off the Mo Wagner post-up.

Towards the end of the 2nd quarter though, the Grizzlies just flipped a switch and ripped off an emphatic run to open up the floodgates on the Magic. They ripped off a 19-5 run in the last 4 minutes of the second quarter to end the first half with a 23-point lead.

The third quarter remained pretty even, as the Grizzlies used a 2-point advantage in the quarter to maintain a lead over 20 points. The Grizzlies offense continued to chug along. Desmond Bane continued to get himself out of that shooting slump, creating off around the perimeter off the dribble. Ja Morant also carved up the Magic defense as well, getting into the paint at will. He also capped off this transition reverse jam, off a sweet dime from De’Anthony Melton.

The Grizzlies were able to ride through the 4th quarter with no troubles, as they came away with the win.

Quick Takeaways

Desmond Bane getting his groove back. Like all basketball players go through at some point, Desmond Bane went through bit of a shooting slump. He had signs of breaking out of it in the 2nd half of the Celtics game. Tonight, he built on that strong half, as he finished with 24 points on 10-15 shooting. As the Grizzlies are looking to build up its halfcourt and 3-point offense, Bane is a big key in those efforts.

These two were a part of the Grizzlies’ big 2nd-quarter run, and they play instrumental roles in the team’s success in defensive creation and transition offense. They create havoc defensively, and they do a great job of reading the floor for transition offense. The Grizzlies had a sellout crowd! The Grizzlies had a sellout crowd on this Saturday night, while facing off against one of the worst teams in basketball. It’s remarkable to see this team get the support they deserve in this awesome season, and the playoffs are going to be electric.

