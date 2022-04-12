Grizz Gaming Preview: Staying Alive in Week Two

Opening week of the NBA 2K League’s Tip-Off Tournament was one to forget for Grizz Gaming. They are a group that was put together relying on a blueprint of versatility, that may be needed sooner rather than later.

Grizz Gaming dropped both of their Pool Play games in week one to both Raptors Uprising GC and Nets GC. Both teams that rolled out new lineups from last season, handled the Grizz in both matchups.

Grizz Gaming came out of the gates against Toronto looking very promising, specifically BP along with Memphis’ new look offense. Following a first quarter where Grizz Gaming led 22-18, Memphis collapsed for the next three quarters.

Turning the ball over 19 times in their season debut to the Raptors and eventually falling to Toronto 62-52 in their debut. Memphis then dropped their second matchup of pool play to a new-look Nets GC team that looked fluid offensively, and led wire-to-wire. Grizz Gaming’s offense looked a little better, but Memphis’ defense couldn’t get stops. The Grizz fell to 0-2 in pool play with a 73-60 loss to Brooklyn.

Of course it’s one week of 2K League action, and getting new guys accustomed to one another is something to factor in. However, with the way the season five points system that is setup for teams to make the 2K League Playoffs — a change may be needed if a rough week two takes place.

Week Two Preview -

When you look back at the end of the season, a week like this can prove big for Grizz Gaming. Shoot, this week could still land Memphis making it out of pool play. First up tonight Memphis will take on a 1-1 Knicks Gaming team. New York is coming off of a low scoring 51-45 victory over Magic Gaming Thursday night.

It’s rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference First Round matchup — and a matchup of two really two big men in Grizz Gaming’s “AuthenticAfrican” and Knicks Gaming’s “Glo.” Of course, for Memphis, their backcourt of BP and JMoney will have to compete with the Knicks backcourt of Malik and Duck. A tough challenge for Memphis tonight as they compete to escape pool play.

This game will determine if Memphis will escape pool play to compete in the Tip-Off Tournament Bracket. One more loss, and Grizz Gaming is virtually eliminated from advancing.

Grizz Gaming will have to be locked in all facets of the game tonight against a seasoned and high IQ Knicks team. Of course, three guys were on the team when they collapsed in round one last season of the 2K League Playoffs. You hope this one is personal for Grizz Gaming.

