Joe Mullinax stepping down as Grizzly Bear Blues Site Manager once Memphis playoffs conclude

I started as a writer at Grizzly Bear Blues on September 10th, 2013 with my Ultimate Guide to Being a Grizzlies Fan. On that day I lived in Cordova, just outside of Memphis, with my fiancé. Almost a decade later, a wife (same girl), three kids, multiple new homes, cities, states, jobs, and over 2,000 pieces of content for SB Nation later, I announce that once this Memphis Grizzlies playoff run concludes I will be departing GBB.

This is not a decision that I make lightly. For over nine years I have made GBB my Grizzlies home, first as a commenter when I joined all the way back in January of 2013 (long live MulliGrizz) to when I became a staff writer under then Site Manager Kevin Lipe. I’ll always be grateful to Kevin for giving me that chance, as well as to Chris Faulkner who followed him and allowed for me to have the freedom to grow as a writer and podcaster. My ascent is not unique - many others before me started at SB Nation in a similar fashion, and many after me will follow a similar path.

But along the way I have given a lot of myself to this site and community, even when I departed Memphis back in 2014. In fact, I have been Site Manager for five seasons now while not living in the city. That has been a challenge that I have been more than excited to take on, for I believed that we could make GBB the best, most consistent, free content on the Memphis Grizzlies that is out there to be consumed.

GBB has grown at an exponential rate the last five years. But I have taken it as far as I can. It is time for someone else to make it even greater than it is.

The replacement process will be addressed once the season concludes for Memphis. And this is not an announcement of a new job - I have no idea what I will do once I leave GBB on the final media day for the Grizzlies, whenever that may be (hopefully in June). Spend more time with my family, and on my work as a teacher and football coach, will likely be on the docket. But I am open to ideas and conversations if anyone wants to share or have them. I just know that when you love something, you don’t do what’s best for you.

You do what’s best for them...or it. I love this blog. It’s time for me to let it go, and grow.

I told someone recently that who/whatever our maker is, whatever gods may be, we are imperfect reflections of it/them. As we go through this life, we should strive to make the things and people we interact with better. If you achieve that in your time on this earth, you made your tiny section of the universe better for you living in/with it. When the time comes, I will leave GBB with a grateful heart and memories of all the amazing things I got to do and wonderful people I got to meet while part of the blog.

I look forward to the last ride ahead with our Memphis Grizzlies. This team means more to me from my life personally than any I’ve rooted for in my life in sports. They helped make Memphis home all those years ago, and for that I will be eternally thankful. From the bottom of my heart, to all who have made me and our site part of their Grizzlies experience during my time at GBB, thank you. There will be a final post on that Grizzlies Media Day whenever the season ends for Memphis for goodbyes and thank yous. For now, we will finish this era strong, and I am more excited than ever about the future of Grizzly Bear Blues...and the organization that we cover better than anyone.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.