Grizz Gaming Gazette: A Culture is Building in the 901

Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2K League Affiliate Grizz Gaming took center stage this past week in the NBA 2K League’s Tip-Off Tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana. Grizz Gaming barely squeaked out of pool play, landing with the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference side of the bracket.

As if the odds weren’t favoring the Grizz heading into their final two games of pool play, landing the eighth seed didn’t help either. However, just making it to Indianapolis won Grizz Gaming some tournament money.

There seems to be a culture forming with this Season Five Grizz Gaming roster. They won their final two games of pool play to advance into tournament play, then pushed the number one seed Gen.G Tigers to the final buzzer before Memphis packed their bags with a first-round exit.

Stage Play Was Excellent:

This Grizz Gaming team is going to face numerous challenges throughout season five. This team has already faced a lot through the first month of the season. However, one of the biggest challenges of the season would be how this team handled stage play. In their matchup with Gen.G, I’d say they handled it perfectly, and can be a sneaky team on stage.

A veteran team in Memphis, whom was one quarter away from upsetting the number one seed in the Tip-Off Tournament. Being completely honest, if the fourth quarter isn’t reset, Grizz Gaming was riding so much momentum. The reset absolutely crushed a Grizzlies 46-44 lead.

Obviously no excuses, but it’s small things like that the average competitor thinks about. Anyways, the defensive rotations and play calls have dramatically improved. BP led the Grizz offensively really well, from a vocal standpoint, and performance standpoint.

The overall roller coaster of the Tip-Off Tournament for the Grizz could define their season in the best way possible. Everyone played really well, and despite the loss, this Grizz Gaming organization has a lot of momentum heading into THE SLAM Tournament (3v3) on Wednesday.

A rematch with the Gen.G Tigers, as Memphis will host their inaugural 3v3 contest Wednesday night at 8:00 P.M. CT

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.