Recap: Grizzlies whooped Warriors to keep season alive

Well that was fun.

The Memphis Grizzlies were looking to stay alive in Game 5, after losing both Games 3 and 4 to the Golden State Warriors on the road to drop a 3-1 deficit.

The Grizzlies’ are not going away just yet.

Let’s dive into how it happened.

The Grizzlies’ two best available players, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, came out and set the tone immediately. They scored the team’s first 16 points collectively, sprinkling in 2 three’s apiece in that span. Like all good runs, they get ruined by Stephen Curry’s splash parties from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks went to the locker room after suffering an apparent hamstring injury off a drive midway through the quarter. The Grizzlies surged to end the quarter with a 38-28 lead, spearheaded by Kyle Anderson and his playmaking prowess.

Kyle Anderson to Brandon Clarke off the pick-and-roll.



Kyle Anderson push in transition to Melton 3.



Kyle Anderson out the post to Melton for another 3.



BIG GUARD. — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) May 12, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies started the second quarter with a nice stretch of play from Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, imposing their will on the Warriors’ small frontcourt. The Warriors made a little bit of a run, then the Grizzlies just swarmed them with a monstrous run. De’Anthony Melton triggered it with his activity — swatting shots, knocking some deflections, and flying in transition. Bane showed some aggression attacking the basket as well, a welcoming sign with his back soreness. The Grizzlies entered halftime with a 77-50 lead.

The Memphis Grizzlies continued their avalanche run in the 3rd quarter, as Tyus Jones and Jaren Jackson made an emphatic statement with their offensive play. It honestly looked like the Warriors laid down a bit, showing really no signs of life the entire quarter. The Grizzlies amassed a lead as large as 52, ending the 3rd quarter with a 124-71 lead.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors both put the end of their bench in. John Konchar kicked off the 4th quarter with a clear path towards a dunk shot. This “Whoop That Trick” chant was so fun that Draymond Green joined in on the fun.

Draymond dancing to "Whoop that Trick" pic.twitter.com/4ye8q2GiLs — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 12, 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies closed the game with a 134-95 win, as the Warriors’ series lead is now 3-2.

Quick Takeaways

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the best player on the floor. Jaren Jackson has recognized that he’s the biggest player on the floor, and it’s led to some of the best play this postseason. He’s identifying mismatches, defended all over the floor like a madman, swatting shots, and launching 30-foot flamethrowers like he was Steph Curry. The Grizzlies needed someone to step up, with Ja Morant out of the fold and with the season on the line, and Jackson responded with authority. If this play rolls over after this series, whether it’s in the Western Conference Finals or next season, the Grizzlies will be a terrifying squad.

Jaren Jackson has recognized that he’s the biggest player on the floor, and it’s led to some of the best play this postseason. He’s identifying mismatches, defended all over the floor like a madman, swatting shots, and launching 30-foot flamethrowers like he was Steph Curry. The Grizzlies needed someone to step up, with Ja Morant out of the fold and with the season on the line, and Jackson responded with authority. If this play rolls over after this series, whether it’s in the Western Conference Finals or next season, the Grizzlies will be a terrifying squad. Tyus Jones is going to get PAID. Tyus Jones has had to fill in for Morant, and he’s filled in more than admirably. He finished with 21 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 stocks — while connecting on 8 of his 12 shot attempts, and 4 of his 6 triple tires — in just 24 minutes. You could see the confidence flowing through his shot and his offensive orchestration. Under the brightest lights, he’s going to be a player to watch in unrestricted free agency. He’s a winner.

Tyus Jones has had to fill in for Morant, and he’s filled in more than admirably. He finished with 21 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 stocks — while connecting on 8 of his 12 shot attempts, and 4 of his 6 triple tires — in just 24 minutes. You could see the confidence flowing through his shot and his offensive orchestration. Under the brightest lights, he’s going to be a player to watch in unrestricted free agency. He’s a winner. Big bench energy. I’m not just saying this because the Grizzlies played every active player 12 or more minutes. The Grizzlies’ bench put their stamp on the game from the jump. Kyle Anderson served as a big guard initiator in the minutes without Jones. Brandon Clarke returned to its energetic, efficient dominance inside the paint. De’Anthony Melton was doing more than something with his defensive activity and his shooting. Ziaire Williams was spacing the floor and attacking off the dribble, showcasing all the potential. The Grizzlies needed a collective effort, and they got just that.

I’m not just saying this because the Grizzlies played every active player 12 or more minutes. The Grizzlies’ bench put their stamp on the game from the jump. Kyle Anderson served as a big guard initiator in the minutes without Jones. Brandon Clarke returned to its energetic, efficient dominance inside the paint. De’Anthony Melton was doing more than something with his defensive activity and his shooting. Ziaire Williams was spacing the floor and attacking off the dribble, showcasing all the potential. The Grizzlies needed a collective effort, and they got just that. The Memphis Grizzlies weren’t going to go home. The Memphis Grizzlies came out in this game with an increased level of urgency. It was evident through their force, and their execution on both sides of the ball. Down 3-1, you never know how a team will respond. The Grizzlies made an emphatic statement that they’re not going away right now.

No one is going to Cancun just yet. The Grizzlies return to San Francisco for Game 6 on Friday Night.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.