Report: Zack Kleiman voted as the 2021-2022 NBA Executive of the Year

A well-deserved honor.

By Nathan Chester
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

According to Grizzlies PR, Zachary Kleiman has been selected as the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year. This is his first time receiving this award, and he reportedly received 16 of 29 first-place votes, winning the distinction by a comfortable margin.

This is a well-deserved honor to say the least. Since Kleiman took the reigns for personnel decisions nearly three years ago, the Grizzlies have significantly over-achieved and eclipsed their projected Vegas win total, culminating with the league’s second best record this year. The Grizzlies also won their first division title in franchise history this year.

With Zachary Kleiman at the helm along with his superb draft picks such as Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke, the future is certainly bright for the Memphis Grizzlies.

