Jaren Jackson Jr. selected to All-Defensive First Team

The NBA announced its All-Defensive teams tonight, and Jaren Jackson Jr. got his rightfully-deserved flowers as one of the league’s premier defenders.
The NBA announced @memgrizz F/C @jarenjacksonjr was named to the 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team.— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 21, 2022
This is the first career All-Defensive Team honor for Jackson Jr., who led the NBA and set single-season franchise records for blocks (177) and blocks per game (2.27). pic.twitter.com/WMl1pCTVUh
It was a spectacular defensive year for Jackson — leading the league in total blocks (177), block percentage (7.4%), blocks per game (2.3) and total stocks (250). For historical reference, and to sum up his 2-way impact, here’s a list of the only players to have 250+ stocks and 100+ 3’s in a single season:
Only players with at least 250 stocks (STL + Blocks) and 100 3s in a single season in #NBA History:— Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) April 12, 2022
Shawn Marion (2x)
Mookie Blaylock
Latrell Spreewell
Raef Lafrentz
Scottie Pippen
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Jaren Jackson was a driving force for a Memphis Grizzlies defense that was last in efficiency through the 1st month and climbed all the way up to 6th (108.9) defensive rating.
The 2021-22 season has set a strong foundation for him to be a transformative defender for the next decade. With his shot-blocking and his versatility through switching, he has all the tools to be a mainstay on All-Defensive teams throughout his career.
