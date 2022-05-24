Grizz Gaming Gazette: Can Grizz Gaming Make the Turn in the Turn Tournament?

Season five has been quite the test for the Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2K League franchise Grizz Gaming up to this point.

A test that was to be expected given the changes heading into a new season. With the addition of the 3v3 games, Grizz Gaming has thrived thus far, advancing out of pool play in their first two tournaments, one in each format. Grizz Gaming is aiming for continued progression heading into the NBA 2K League’s Turn Tournament beginning tonight.

THE TURN 5v5 Tournament starts next week! Let's get ittttt. #BuiltForThis pic.twitter.com/qttk0MufwV — Grizz Gaming (@GrizzGaming) May 20, 2022

Grizz Gaming will be representing the NBA 2K League’s Group D (Eastern Conference) in Pool Play over the next two weeks. A very strong and competitive group featuring - Hornets Venom, 76ers Gaming, CLTX Gaming, Gen.G Tigers, Raptors Uprising GC and Grizz Gaming.

Memphis advanced past pool play in the last 5v5 tournament (the Tip-Off) by winning out, and moving on the last day, only to fall to the number one seeded Gen.G Tigers of Shanghi. The Grizz have a very favorable lineup to ramp back up their 5v5 action after grinding 3v3 for nearly a month. What needs to happen for the Grizz to advance out of pool play and more importantly - perform consistently in pool play?

Consistency across the board, but it starts with the PG

This Grizz Gaming has had several intriguing storylines this season, but look no further than point guard BP. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA 2K League Draft has been everything and more for this Grizz Gaming team, heading into their second 5v5 tournament of the season.

Adapting is something that many have noticed in BP’s growth this season in particular — switching builds, calling out hash cuts, and even switches defensively. BP isn’t necessarily known as a vocal leader, which Grizz Gaming has been missing for quite some time. However, that ties into BP’s unexpected growth across multiple areas of his game in his fourth season.

From an outside standpoint, it appears that BP is back to Season One BP, a point guard that was a finalist in his rookie season to win the 2K League’s Most Valuable Player Award. Then, in 2020 with Hawks Talon GC, BP had one of the best true shooting percentages in the 2K League.

BP has the roster surrounding him right now to get back to that level. Heading into this season, BP was in a bubble of “the best 3v3 PG’s out there,” and now his ceiling has become unknown once again. I expect a big showing from the leader of Grizz Gaming in the Turn Tournament.

Ima get a ring and banner just got put in that work — Bp (@BPTHEGOD_) May 17, 2022

Defense, defense, defense

The key to the Grizz making a late run in the Tip-Off Tournament was the adjustment made moving Mehyar Ahmed-Hassan (AuthenticAfrican) to lockdown and Josh McHatten (Spartan) to Center. Spartan is one of the rare talented big men that can guard the pick ‘n’ roll in the 2K League. Authentic and Spartan’s chemistry when defending the opponents pick ‘n’ roll is what has made this Grizz Gaming defense so lethal.

Composed, on a string, and can be deadly to an opponent when their locked in - this Grizz Gaming teams defensive paralysis is insane to watch.

Grizz Gaming tips off the Turn Tournament powered by AT&T tonight as they take on Raptors Uprising GC at 6:00 on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and Youtube Channels.

