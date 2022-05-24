Ja Morant named to Second Team All-NBA

The NBA announced it’s All-NBA teams tonight, with Ja Morant being award with Second Team All-NBA honors.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Team:



Stephen Curry (Golden State)

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Ja Morant (Memphis) pic.twitter.com/qHqDWB42tz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

It was a stellar season from Morant, who averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 57 games for the Grizzlies. Morant also shot 49.3% from the field and tallied 1.2 steals per game. Ja finished the regular season 9th in Player Efficiency Rating (24.4), 14th in Value over Replacement Player (3.9), and 5th in usage (33.7%) per basketball-reference.com. Ja’s play this season earned him a spot as an All-Star Starter for the Western Conference as well as the KIA 2021-2022 Most Improved Player of the Year. Morant was also named Player of the Week for the Western Conference back-to-back weeks on January 3rd and January 10th, 2022. Morant is just the 3rd Grizzly to earn All-NBA honors after Marc Gasol (First Team in 2015, Second Team in 2013) and Zach Randolph (Third Team in 2011) were selected to the teams in the Grit n Grind Era.

Ja’s excellent play wasn’t just an individual award as he led the Grizzlies to tying a franchise high 56 wins in the regular season, good for the second best record in the NBA. Morant helped the Grizzlies jump into the top-10 in apparel sold and was the 9th most popular jersey in the entire NBA the last half of the regular season. Already a popular name, Morant ascended to superstar status this past season on the court and online. Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com reported that Morant had driven 385 million views across the NBA’s socials during the regular season. Only Steph Curry (674 million) and Lebron James (402 million) had more views than Morant who had a multitude of highlight plays on the season. Against the Spurs, Morant put Jakob Poeltl on a poser and hit a buzzer beater after a full court pass from Steven Adams as part of a career high 52 point performance for the Grizzlies. The block against the Lakers. The alley oop against the Wizards. Ja Morant was a human highlight reel this season that carried into the postseason. On May 5th, Kennedy reported that Ja Morant was leading the NBA in most views across their social media platforms with 149.3 million postseason views, with his poster dunk of Malik Beasley generating 44 million views. Out of 1.6 billion views, Morant accounted for nearly 10% of the NBA’s total views.

Morant is likely to sign a five-year rookie max extension this offseason worth $186 million. With the 2022 All-NBA selection, Morant needs to just be named to an All-NBA team in 2023 to make it a five-year rookie supermax extension worth $222 million. Morant is deserving of the largest contract in Grizzlies history after becoming the 6th youngest player in NBA history to average 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists at 22 or younger joining the likes of Luka Doncic, Lebron James, Tracy McGrady, Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson.

It’s the first of likely many All-NBA honors for Ja Morant who figures to be a candidate for a long time as he continues to grow as a player. Congratulations 12, a well-deserved honor following an outstanding season.

