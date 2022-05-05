Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3

After Dillon Brooks’ flagrant-2 foul on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, and after the news that Payton fractured his elbow, it was inevitable for the NBA to suspend him. From a precedent standpoint, the NBA suspended Grayson Allen for a game for a similar action that led to Alex Caruso fracturing his wrist earlier this calendar year.

That suspicion came to reality Thursday afternoon.

The NBA is suspending Memphis’ Dillon Brooks for Game 3 vs. Golden State on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2022

With Brooks out for Game 3, the Memphis Grizzlies will be entering the Chase Center without their primary Stephen Curry defender. That responsibility will likely go to rookie Ziaire Williams — who had a big-time outing in Game 2 — and he’ll presumably fill in the starting lineup in his place as well.

It’s a shame that the phenomenal, back-and-forth series has been overshadowed by flagrant fouls. Nonetheless, it was a reckless play, and the NBA needs to do what’s best to protect its players.

Stick with GBB for more Memphis Grizzlies playoff coverage.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.