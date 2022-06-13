Grizzlies agree to multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with head coach Taylor Jenkins, the full terms of the deal were not released publicly per team policy.

Jenkins led the Grizzlies to a franchise-record tying 56-26 record and a playoff series win for the first time in 7 years during his 3rd season as head coach. He also finished second in Coach of the Year voting, after leading the 2nd youngest roster in the NBA to the league’s 2nd best record.

“Taylor has done an amazing job leading our teams and this extension is well deserved” Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman said in a release from Grizzlies PR. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”

The Grizzlies have already locked up Jaren Jackson Jr. long-term and look to do the same with Ja Morant this off-season. This deal certifies Jenkins as the Grizzlies coach of the future to go along with their young stars.

