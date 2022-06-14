2022 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: David Roddy

The prospect profiles continue on Grizzly Bear Blues. For more, visit the “Memphis Grizzlies 2022 Draft Coverage” group to see more of our profiles on draft prospects and their potential fits with the Memphis Grizzlies.

David Roddy, Guard/Forward, Colorado State

6’5”, 6’11.5” wingspan, 261 pounds, 21 years old from Minneapolis, MN

Last season at Colorado State: In 31 games (32.9 minutes per game) — 19.2 points on 57.1% shooting (43.8% from 3, 69.1% from the free-throw line), 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steal

Three-year college career (all at Colorado State): In 77 games (29.9 minutes per game) — 15.5 points on 52.2% shooting (31.9% from 3, 73.9% from the free-throw line), 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists

3 STATS OF STRENGTH (per Tankathon): FG% (57.1% per 36), PER (30.3), Effective Field Goal Percentage (63%)

STATS TO IMPROVE (per Tankathon): Free-throw Percentage (69.1% per 36), Draft Age (21)

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES: All-Mountain West Conference 1st team (2020-2021 and 2021-2022), MWC Player of the Year (2021-2022), Wooden Award - Late Season (2021-2022), Wooden Award Midseason (2021-2022), All-MWC Tournament (2022)

CURRENT BIG BOARD PLACEMENT: 35 (Tankathon), 38 (The Ringer), 46 (ESPN), 55 (CBS Sports), 68 (The Athletic), N/A (Bleacher Report)

There are not many 255-pound guards in the NBA. Luka Dončić, one of the best players in the league, is 6’7” and 230 pounds. Ben Simmons is 6’11” and 240 pounds but facilitates like a guard. Still, there is no one in the NBA like David Roddy. At 6’5” and around 260 pounds, Roddy could become one of the most unique players in the league on June 23.

His size was not a problem at Colorado State. He was one of the most productive players in college basketball last season. He averaged nearly 20 points a game on efficient shooting and recorded an impressive 43.8 three-point percentage. He had three games where he scored 30+ and recorded over 10 rebounds seven times. He racked up awards in his junior season and has improved his game every year.

Roddy was the offense for Colorado State last year. Only one other player for the Rams averaged over 10 points. He might have only averaged three assists but Roddy was consistently creating shots for his teammates; they just did not get shots to fall. The Rams lost in the Mountain West Championship Semifinal despite Roddy’s 22 points and nine rebounds. As a six-seed, Colorado State was upset by the Michigan Wolverines in the first round and Roddy finished with only 13 points. Despite its disappointing end, Roddy’s junior season, as a whole, was a massive success. But can he replicate his play in the NBA and should the Grizzlies take a look at the 2022 MWC Player of the Year?

Areas of Strength

Roddy is an incredibly well-rounded player. His feel for the game makes him a skillful shot creator, both for himself and others. He uses his size to deceive people because he is a nimble athlete with a lethal first step. His wide frame also allows him to get inside and finish through contact.

David Roddy measured the 3rd heaviest (261 lbs) at the combine & 34th in height but it’s a strength for him bc he’s nimble at that size



Uses strength/frame to score in the lane & create space for middies so well. And can’t leave out the coveted Roddy spin to the basket pic.twitter.com/wAGR61UysE — Ryan Hammer (@ryanhammer09) June 7, 2022

Especially as a late pick, Roddy won’t be a primary scorer for any team, but throughout his college career, he showed he is a talented shotmaker from all over the court. He can hit fadeaways, pull-ups, and floaters, and he has an impressive deep ball. Off the ball, Roddy cuts, rolls to the basket, and runs the baseline to get easy buckets.

Roddy often saw double teams as the Rams’ main ball-handler and shot creator. He handled the extra defensive pressure with ease, always finding the open man. He puts the ball where it is supposed to be, creating uncontested shots at the rim and beyond the arc. He was able to escape double teams and get past defenders thanks to a surprisingly smooth handle.

Defensively, he is best on the perimeter. Especially for a guy of his size, Roddy has quick feet and he sticks with quick scorers and smaller guards. Roddy’s excellent basketball IQ helps him match up with bigger players in the interior and his awareness often forces turnovers.

As said above, Roddy is a man of many skills. A player’s ability to excel on both sides of the ball is enticing for NBA teams. He is gifted with the ball in his hands but he can also play the four or even work as a small-ball five. What’s more – Roddy’s game is built on hustle and physicality, traits the Grizzlies front office has always gravitated toward.

Areas of Weakness

While he is often able to use his size and strength to his advantage, many NBA front offices usually stay away from bodies like Roddy’s. Slimming down could make him a more versatile defender and improve his athleticism above the rim. Skill level and size are very different in the NBA than what Roddy was used to in the MWC. In college, he was able to get above defenders and consistently finish at the rim. At the professional level, he will have to rely more on positioning, touch, and angles to find the success he did in college.

While Roddy’s three-point shot was accurate and consistent last season, there is still reason for pause. Roddy was a 27.8% three-point shooter in 2020 and 19.5% in 2019. He remains an unproven shooter and whatever team drafts him will be banking on his shooting from last season being the real deal.

It is worth noting that, while the MWC had four NCAA tournament teams last season (combined for an 0-4 record), Roddy has not faced serious competition yet. If Colorado State had gone on a tournament run and Roddy had more experience against power five schools then maybe teams wouldn’t worry about his level of competition.

Fit with the Grizzlies

As of now, it is hard to see where Roddy would fit in on the Grizzlies roster. If Roddy were to wound up playing the four in the NBA, it is hard to imagine he would get reps over Xavier Tillman, Kyle Anderson – if he returns, or even Santi Aldama. If he lined up as a two or three-guard instead, he would face competition against the likes of Ziaire Williams and John Konchar, neither of whom he would play over.

Instead, Roddy would likely play for the Memphis Hustle. He would get reps as a member of the Grizzlies’ G-league affiliate and if he shines he can make his way onto the end of the bench, similar to how Yves Pons last season. The good news for Roddy is that he is a versatile player who can fit well with most lineups. He is linked to the Nuggets, who recently traded for the 30th pick in this year’s draft. It is likely the Grizzlies go in another direction with the 22nd and 29th picks.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart.