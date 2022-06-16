2022 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Wendell Moore Jr.

Over the next week, GBB will be profiling various players the Memphis Grizzlies may target in the 2022 draft. We’ll primarily look at who they may pick with the 22nd and 29th pick, or with a pick from a possible trade-up in the draft.

Wendell Moore Jr., Wing, Duke University

6’5”, 217 pounds, 7’0” wingspan, 20 years old from Charlotte North Carolina.

The three seasons Moore spent at Duke: In 88 games (three seasons) Moore averaged 29 minutes per game, 10.7 points per game (13.4 ppg this past season), averaging 45% shooting from the field (35.8% from 3PT, and 81% from the free-throw line), 3.2 assists per game, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game, and 2.1 turnovers a game.

Awards and Accolades: N/A

3 Stats of Strength (per Tankathon): Steals (1.5 per 36 minutes), Field Goal percentage (50% per 36 minutes), and true shooting percentage (60.5%)

3 Stats to Improve (per Tankathon): DRTG (101.2), USG% (19.5%), and Points (14.2, per 36 minutes).

Current Big Board Rankings: 31st (Tankathon), 37 (ESPN), 35th (The Ringer), 25th (CBS Sports), and 33rd (Bleacher Report).

The Memphis Grizzlies have another opportunity to build their depth through two first round picks in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. What area of the rotation this front offices decides to improve on through the draft is still to be decided. However, potientally still sitting at picks 22 and 29, Wendell Moore Jr., can bring an instant impact to this Grizzlies system.

In his three seasons at Duke, Moore progressed on both ends of the floor, proving that he can be the ultimate role player for any NBA team on day one. He has an improved offensive game, a wingspan that causes headaches for opposing ball handlers, and feet that slide on defense with the best of them. Moore appears to be one of the more slept-on prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft due to his effectiveness on both ends of the floor.

He’d fit perfect in Taylor Jenkins system in Memphis.

Areas of Strengths

Moore’s biggest strengths lie ahead with where he can take his game. His versatility on both ends of the floor make Wendell Moore Jr. one of the more intriguing prospects in this draft. Moore’s acceptance of the defensive side of the floor is where he thrived in Duke’s success this past season.

Standing at 6’5” with a 7’0” wingspan would make Moore one of the biggest Grizzly wing on the roster. To give a better gauge of just how long Moore’s wingspan is, Grizzly wing De’Anthony Melton has a 6’8” wingspan and stands around 6’3”. A bench unit that includes Melton and Moore would cause opposing offenses nightmares.

Moore’s quick hands on the defensive end, along with his ability to jump passing lanes are a huge asset from a 20 year old. Moore’s ability to remain aggressive on the defensive end, while not getting in foul trouble shows his already high IQ on the defensive end. Moore averaged 1.9 fouls per game last season for Duke.

Not only does Moore have a high IQ on the defensive end of the floor, his high IQ plays translate to the offensive end of the floor. Moore thrived this offseason in the pick n’ roll for Duke. Creating for his teammates off of the pick n’ roll with timely passes, and more importantly - smart passes.

Areas to improve

Wendell Moore’s game is so fun, because you can mold him into your system. However, some things that took time for a guy like De’Anthony Melton to progress at, Memphis will run into with Moore. Moore’s pull-up off the dribble consistency will be something that progresses as his career moves forward. We’ve seen that leap from Melton in Memphis; however, I believe Moore trajectory could be ahead of Melton from a scoring perspective.

Moore struggles to create for himself in one-on-one scenario’s coming out of Duke, and his vertical doesn’t help things either. Think about Kyle Anderson, but without the craftiness around the rim — it’s tough to watch sometimes.

While Moore thrives in the pick ‘n’ roll actions, teams will just play drop coverage against Wendell until his three-point shot off the dribble become consistent. Shooting the deep ball off the dribble isn’t in Moore’s arsenal (yet), which is why I suspect he improves on this as his career progresses.

Fit with the Grizzlies

While all eyes will be on Ziaire Williams this Summer League on his playmaking abilities with the ball in his hands, Moore fills that void on this Grizzlies roster. This is a roster that doesn’t expect Tyus Jones to return in free agency, and a roster that will be actively moving current wings away. Again, that is IF Memphis were to take Wendell Moore Jr., with their 22nd or 29th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Similar to how Moore’s game is so versatile, the addition of Moore to this roster provides the Grizzlies front office with versatility to show current wings this offseason, and even into next season. Moore is a well-rounded playmaker, who is comfortable with the ball in his hands on offense, but can be your defensive menace off the bench. He is also on the list of prospects whom has worked out for the Grizzlies prior to the NBA Draft.

Wendell Moore Jr., is a very realistic target for not only the current Grizzlies roster, but the evolution of this Grizzlies roster moving forward.

