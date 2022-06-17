2022 NBA Draft: Memphis Grizzlies Mock Draft roundup, odds to watch

The NBA Draft is 6 days away, and all the intel and smoke should be picking up after the weekend. Everyone around here seems to be trying to piece together what the Memphis Grizzlies have in mind, especially since draft workouts and rumors have been pretty tight-lipped.

Let’s try to put together some ideas through mock drafts and DraftKings odds.

The 22nd pick:

The 29th pick:

The Ringer: MarJon Beauchamp, G-League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp, G-League Ignite ESPN: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Caleb Houstan, Michigan The Athletic: Baldwin Jr.

Baldwin Jr. SB Nation: Max Christie, Michigan State

Max Christie, Michigan State CBS Sports (Gary Parrish): Kendall Brown, Baylor

Kendall Brown, Baylor CBS Sports (David Cobb): Hardy

Hardy Tankathon: Kendall Brown

Kendall Brown Sports Illustrated: Christie

Christie Box and One: Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest Bleacher Report: Chandler

Chandler Yahoo Sports: Dalen Terry, Arizona

Dalen Terry, Arizona Basketball News: Baldwin Jr.

The majority of these mock drafts have the Grizzlies targeting wing prospects with their picks, while a good portion of the have them picking Kennedy Chandler — in the event Tyus Jones walks this summer. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a popular pick as well, since he possesses a similar résumé and skillset to Ziaire Williams. While these exercises aren’t all that accurate, they form a good consensus of where a player could be selected, and what the teams picking might be thinking.

While there aren’t any specific odds centered around the Memphis Grizzlies’ picks, DraftKings has odds that form an idea of where a player could go, and how high the Grizzlies may need to trade up to acquire them.

Tari Eason and Nikola Jovic are two popular names in Grizzlies Twitter. It’s easy to be enamored with them, because of their skill level at their size. It’s ideal for either forward spot between Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane. Their odds are close to the Grizzlies’ range:

Eason: Over 16.5 -210, Under 16.5 +170

Jovic: Under 20.5 -145, Over 20.5 +115

Eason’s stock has slightly slipped from back-end of the lottery to middle of the first round. These odds are about right for him, as he’s been a trendy pick for the Chicago Bulls at 18. It does highlight he’s in a good range to be a realistic trade-up target for the Grizzlies.

These odds sound about right for Jovic. He makes a lot of sense for the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs at 19 and 20. Regardless, if the Grizzlies desire him, he’s in the range where he may either fall to Memphis, or it’s a small trade up to get him.

There are a few more odds that stuck out with me, in relation to the Grizzlies picks.

Blake Wesley’s over/under odds are set at 23.5 — under is at -140, over at +110. He has worked out for the Grizzlies recently, and the Grizzlies pick at 22. Given his youth and his perimeter skillset, he could be high up on the board for Memphis — and those factors should be enticing for teams in the top 20.

Walker Kessler’s odds capture how polarizing he is as a prospect. His over/under is set at 24.5 — with under at -120, over at -110. There are evaluators that’ll have him in the top-25, and others that struggle with him in the top-20. Personally, I wouldn’t feel great about the Grizzlies picking him at 22, but it’s fair to be enticed with his size, offensive efficiency, and shot-blocking.

With the NBA Finals wrapping up, more intel and smoke should be coming with the NBA Draft, as we’re less than a week away in seeing how it all shakes out.

