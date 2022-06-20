GBB hosting live fundraiser event for St. Jude team

For the first time since the 2019 NBA Draft, Grizzly Bear Blues will be hosting a live event, and you’re invited. Grizzly Bear Blues will run a fundraiser event for the Allie’s Allies St. Jude fundraiser team on Monday June 27th at The Bluff starting at 6PM CST.

Allie’s Allies is the St. Jude Marathon fundraiser team for my fiancée Allie Allen. She has been a St. Jude patient for 9 and a half years — fighting a high grade brain cancer, with a tumor and cyst in her brain as well during that span. 7 years ago, she was told she wasn’t going to make it to her high school graduation. Fast forward 7 years later, and she’s a college graduate, a homeowner, and will be getting married (to me!) at the end of this year.

St. Jude saved her life, as well as many of other sweet children at the hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Your donations play a huge role in the cause.

So at this event, you can donate through our live raffle with prize packs and gift cards from many great places throughout the city — raffle tickets will be $20 apiece, all proceeds to St. Jude. If you cannot make the event, there’s also a GoFundMe set up to donate to the Allie’s Allies team. You can even start donating today!

There will also be a ton of entertainment. Traveller The Band will be kick things off for us at 6PM. At 7, we’ll have an hour of Memphis Grizzlies and St. Jude talk.

Allie Allen joining me to talk about her St. Jude journey, what the Grizzlies mean to her, and more

GBB’s Brandon Abraham and 92.9’s Connor Dunning

A fan panel featuring various members of local media, where you can ask us any Grizz questions on your mind

Grind City Media’s Meghan Triplett and Jessica Benson

After that, the band will play until 9PM when we announce the winners of the raffle prize and the amount raised for St. Jude.

This event has been on my heart for a long time, and I’m ecstatic to bring the Grizzlies community together to support a great cause and have some fun.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.