Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022 Summer League schedule

The Grizzlies will be playing in Utah and Las Vegas in a 2 weeks

The Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their 2022 Summer league schedule. The Grizzlies will participate in both the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City Summer leagues again this off-season, as they have for the past few years.

Starting in two weeks, the Grizzlies will participate in the Salt Lake City Summer league in July against the Jazz, Thunder, and 76ers. Games will be July 5-7.

The Grizzlies will move on to Las Vegas, where they will play 4 games starting with the Clippers at 8:30 CT at the Cox Pavilion. They will then play games against the Timberwolves, Nets, and Celtics. After each team plays four games, the teams with the two best records will play in the championship game. All other teams will be given a 5th game that is TBD.

The Grizzlies Summer league team will be headlined by Ziaire Williams, as he enters his second season in the NBA, along with the rookies acquired from the NBA Draft on this upcoming Thursday.

