Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022 Summer League schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their 2022 Summer league schedule. The Grizzlies will participate in both the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City Summer leagues again this off-season, as they have for the past few years.

The @NBA today announced that the @memgrizz will tip-off their @NBASummerLeague schedule against the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 9, at the @CoxPavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/LoabpIthrv — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) June 20, 2022

The @memgrizz today announced its three-game schedule for the 2022 @SLCSummerLeague presented by America First Credit Union from July 5-7 at Vivint Arena. pic.twitter.com/KzoNgBTcZr — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) May 18, 2022

Starting in two weeks, the Grizzlies will participate in the Salt Lake City Summer league in July against the Jazz, Thunder, and 76ers. Games will be July 5-7.

The Grizzlies will move on to Las Vegas, where they will play 4 games starting with the Clippers at 8:30 CT at the Cox Pavilion. They will then play games against the Timberwolves, Nets, and Celtics. After each team plays four games, the teams with the two best records will play in the championship game. All other teams will be given a 5th game that is TBD.

The Grizzlies Summer league team will be headlined by Ziaire Williams, as he enters his second season in the NBA, along with the rookies acquired from the NBA Draft on this upcoming Thursday.

