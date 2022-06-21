2022 GBB Consensus Big Board: 51-58

The Grizzly Bear Blues consensus big board is back up and running for the 3rd consecutive year. We compiled 7 big boards across our staff to come up with a consensus top-58 big board. It’s 58 instead of 60 because of the silly rule of teams forfeiting their picks for tampering — like come on, give them to another teams in some sort of lottery.

Anyways, we start from the bottom here, looking at draft-able players that may either round out the end of the draft or find themselves on two-way contracts.

Could the Memphis Grizzlies nab any of these prospects in the 2nd round on either two-way or draft-and-stash deals?

Participants: Parker Fleming, Brandon Abraham, Shawn Coleman, Ben Hogan, Jesse Cinquini, Greg Ratliff, and EdMemphis.

51) Keon Ellis, Wing, Alabama

High (43): He’s the definition of a 3-and-D type of player. Kind of on the small side, which is why he’s going to be in the back part of the draft, but his upside as a 3 and D guy is why I had him breaking into the top 50. — Greg Ratliff

Low (59): I did rank all the way to 60, even with just 58 picks. Ellis is a streaky shooter that does have 3-and-D potential. Needs to be better with the ball and not take as many risks on defense. — Ben Hogan

52) JD Davison, Guard, Alabama

High (44): — EdMemphis

Low (NR): JD Davison has eye-popping athleticism, and it’s his only NBA skill. He’s a turnover-prone guard that can’t shoot. There aren’t really any places for point guards who struggle in those two areas — Parker Fleming

53) Khalifa Diop, Big, Senegal

High (48): While Diop may need plenty of time and refinement to crack an NBA rotation, there is a lot to like for a player with his size and athleticism. He moves well on both sides of the court and knows what to do as he moves, getting open for shot attempts and creating havoc on defense. He consistently provides effort, and knows how to use his size to rebound and make life time for opposing players on defense. While he may not develop a reliable shot, he could easily carve out a career as a reserve big who can make plays simply off effort alone. — Shawn Coleman

Low (57): Against inferior competition overseas, Diop had a major fouling problem. He averaged an unbelievable 6.3 fouls per 36 minutes last season. If Diop doesn’t nip this penchant in the bud soon, he won’t be able to stay on the floor. His perimeter skills are lacking to boot — he didn’t attempt a single three-pointer during the 2021-22 season. — Jesse Cinquini

54) Dominick Barlow, Big, Overtime Elite

High (54): Dominick Barlow is a fascinating prospect. At 6’10” has the size and skillset to be an interesting tweeter big — possessing great bounce and small-ball versatility. I’m skeptical of the translation from Overtime Elite, and this will serve as the first case study for it, but he may just end up lost out there. — Fleming

Low (57): I think Barlow is definitely worth the risk late in the second round but it’s just hard to put too much stock in how his play will translate from the Overtime Elite. I think he’s an interesting case study for Overtime, but I typically find myself more fond of older college players in this range. — Brandon Abraham

55) Yannick Nzosa, Big, Dominic Republic of Congo

High (44): Potential. That’s the way I see it. He’s listed much lower than where I have him, but I believe that his athleticism at his size could make him a very intriguing prospect. — Greg Ratliff

Low (NR): It could totally not matter, because his defense has the potential to be absolutely awesome, but Nzosa is a complete 0 on offense. For some young big men, it all depends on the system and the point guard around him. However, if he doesn’t show any sort of efficiency, his defensive potential will never be fully fulfilled due to limited opportunities. — Fleming

56) Julian Champagnie, Wing, St. John’s

High (47): A really good college player that I think could find a spot as a rotation player in the NBA. If he can improve from long range, he would be a guy that can score at all 3 levels. Champagnie can guard multiple positions. It feels like if he just tweaks a few aspects of his game, he could carve out a solid NBA career. — Hogan

Low (55): A player with Champagnie’s scoring chops could easily provide good value as a second round prospect, especially with his shot making ability from distance. However, outside, of scoring, his ability to provide value is a bit uncertain. If his ability to score is a bit limited in the NBA, Champagnie must develop value elsewhere to be trusted on the court. Many teams would likely embrace having a player like Champagnie in camp, but will need to work with him to support his scoring over time. — Coleman

57) Gabriele Procida, Guard, Italy

High (40) — EdMemphis

Low (55): Procida has a ways to go in terms of rounding out his offensive game. He’s got a sweet shooting stroke but is almost solely a catch-and-shoot threat from three right now. To be clear, Procida deserves to hear his name on draft night. However, I think another year or two of international experience to help sharpen his game in areas like ball-handling and isolation scoring would be beneficial. — Cinquini

58) Ron Harper Jr., Guard, Rutger

High (49): I’m high on Ron Harper Jr. because of what he brings to the table. Although inefficient offensively due to his high usage, Harper possesses the intangibles to play the 3 or the 4. He’s solid defensively and shot 39% from deep this past season. He needs to work on being in better shape, but that’s something I think being part of an NBA organization will help him. - Abraham

Low (55): Could be a bit too slow for the NBA game. He’s a big-bodied player that may need to drop a few pounds to play the wing. Measuring between 6’5” and 6’6”, he projects as a wing, but at 245 lbs., that’s more the size of a 4. He does show up in crunch time and hit the three, so he is worth taking a shot on in the mid-to-later part of the second round. — Hogan

Other players mentioned on boards: Dereon Seabron (NC State), Scottie Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt), Jordan Hall (Saint Joseph’s), Tevin Brown (Murray State), John Butler (Florida State), Kenneth Lofton (Louisiana Tech), Moussa Diabate (Michigan), Michael Foster Jr. (G-League Ignite), Collin Gillespie (Villanova), Tyrese Martin (UCONN), Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown), Orlando Robinson (Fresno State), Iverson Molinar (Mississippi State), Johnny Juzang (UCLA), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Vince Williams (VCU)

