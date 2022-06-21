2022 GBB Consensus Big Board: 41-50

In this 41-50 range, we are in the Memphis Grizzlies’ range for the 47th pick. Will most of these players be on the board at this time? Possibly a few, but some of these players might go a bit earlier.

The Grizzlies’ 47th pick will likely be on a two-way deal, or it will be an International prospect that’ll be drafted and stashed for a year or two. There is a possibility this pick winds up becoming a rotation player, but it won’t be anytime soon. Nonetheless, this range here shows there could be a steal for the taking for the Grizzlies in the 2nd round.

41) Jaylin Williams, Big, Arkansas

High (36): Jaylin Williams is going to be a quality rotation center at the next level, maybe as soon as this upcoming season. He’s a rangy big man that can cover a lot of ground defensively, and that can pass and score efficiently. For teams that tend towards going smaller and faster, Williams is the perfect 5 for these lineups, as he has the mobility to keep up and the build to not give up a size disadvantage.

Low (56): High IQ and high motor guy, that will need to improve his shooting some at the next level. Someone that I could see going in the early-second round or where I have him, at the end. — Greg Ratliff

42) Ryan Rollins, Guard, Toledo

High (40): For a potential second round pick, Rollins offers some intriguing offensive potential as a combo guard. He can score at the rim and from the mid-range, can create for others, and can cause a bit of havoc producing steals and deflections on defense. While his three-point shooting must improve, Rollins stands out as source of scoring that also is not totally lost on defense among second round prospects. That screams value late in the draft. — Shawn Coleman

Low (56): Rollins’ slight frame and inconsistent shooting is what worries me about him. He definitely is skilled at shot creation but I don’t think physically he is ready for the NBA game yet. — Ratliff

43) Andrew Nembhard, Guard, Gonzaga

High (36): I’m a major fan of Nembhard. He’s a highly efficient player who takes good care of the ball and has a ton of experience. He doesn’t force things but has the ability to score if he needs to. Nembhard missed the beginning of the Combine with a quad injury but fought through and dropped 26 points and 11 assists in a scrimmage he could have easily skipped out on. That attitude, along with his well-rounded abilities, leads me to believe Nembhard will be one of the more slept on prospects in the draft. — Brandon Abraham

Low (55) — EdMemphis

44) Justin Lewis, Wing, Marquette

High (36): Justin Lewis has prototypical size for the modern-day wing — 6’7” with a 7’2” wingspan, while weighing 235 pounds — which should help him toggle between positions 3 and 4. He’s a 3-level shot-maker with a budding 3-point jumper, 34.9% on 5.2 attempts per game. Though he won’t have the same role he had at Marquette, there’s belief he could be a quality rotation player with his shooting, rebounding, and playmaking potential. — Fleming

Low (54) — EdMemphis

45) Hugo Besson, Guard, NBL

High (41): If you can find a crafty ball-handler who knows how to setup his defender to score in multiple ways in the middle of the second round or later in the draft, that is potentially good value. Besson stands out as a player that can flash impressive scoring ability off the dribble by getting by his defender and two the rim. That is a good option to have off the bench in the NBA if your bench unit needs scoring punch. While Besson’s long term value may not be as high as others unless he can develop other parts of his game, he can stick if he can consistently score and provide value with the ball in his hands.

Low (56): There were some stuff out of the combine that makes me concerned about Besson’s NBA translation. He comes across as a dynamic shot-maker, but the scary part here for me was him having trouble shaking Drew Timme, a notoriously bad defender in space, on a switch. In addition, his size could be detrimental to him defensively. — Fleming

46) Caleb Houstan, Wing, Michigan

High (43): Despite coming off an inconsistent season at Michigan, I’m high on Houstan’s potential at the NBA level. He’ll need some work, like most second round picks do, but I like what I saw the second half of last season. He still struggled at times, but he’s worth the risk at this point in the draft. — Abraham

Low (60) — EdMemphis

47) Peyton Watson, Wing, UCLA

High (34): Watson had a really bad season last year with UCLA. Battling for minutes with UCLA’s stars in Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang, Watson wasn’t entirely set up for success in his lone college season. Despite the circumstances, Watson played hard in his role and despite his collegiate struggles, I think his potential is still really high. He was considered a potential lottery pick a year ago for a reason. — Abraham

Low (53): Doesn’t feel like he is NBA-ready. Probably could have improved his game and draft stock with another year at UCLA. Came into his freshman year as a 5-star recruit and struggled to find playing time. If a team has time and patience for Watson, then they could be rewarded. That’s no guarantee. — Ben Hogan

48) Alondes Williams, Guard, Wake Forest

High (48): Williams is older than the lion’s share of his draft class at 23 years old. But if some of the Grizzlies’ recent selections — Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane — told us anything, age is often an overrated element of prospect evaluation. Williams staked his claim as one of the premier players in the country during his senior year at Wake Forest, earning 2021-22 ACC player of the year honors. Having ranked in the top 30 among NCAA guards in points, assists, and rebounds per game, the 6’5” Milwaukee native is as multifaceted a player as they come. — Jesse Cinquini

Low (54): Had a breakout year this past season at Wake Forest, but his two years at Oklahoma show potential flaws. Needs to be a better shooter and cut down on turnovers (led ACC last season.) Also needs to work on his footwork defensively. He is more NBA-ready than some of the guys I ranked above him. — Hogan

49) Trevion Williams, Big, Purdue

High (45): I am intrigued by Williams’ skills as a post passer. I don’t think he will ever be a starter in the league, but could find minutes as an important piece of a team’s second unit. Has a strong basketball-IQ and the offense can run through him as he has a knack of finding the open man. Averaged 6 assists per 40 minutes. — Hogan

Low (Unranked): Williams is entering the league during the wrong era. A traditional back-to-the-basket big, he has yet to develop a reliable perimeter jumper. And while Williams is undoubtedly a talented passer for his size, he struggles with turnovers and can get cute and too flashy with the ball. — Cinquini

50) Jabari Walker, Wing, Colardo

High (45): One underrated aspect of second round NBA draft prospects is the ability to add value in low usage roles. That seems to be a strength of Jabari Walker. He can defend multiple positions, he can rebound at a high rate, and can hold his own shooting if needed. While Walker may not project as a significant scorer or offensive producer, he seems to be a source of positive plays that will prevent him from being a liability. In a league where functional length is becoming more valuable, Walker could be a good find late in the draft.

Low (56): Not sure if he has a position in the NBA. He’s too slow to be a smaller wing and he’s too small to play at the 4/5. He is a solid defender, so that could create playing time for him. He is a liability on the offensive end as he has trouble creating space and also turns the ball over too much. — Hogan

