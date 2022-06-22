How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

What: 2022 NBA Draft (Grizzlies select 22nd, 29th and 47th... for now)

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

When: Thursday June 23rd, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

How to Watch: ESPN (First Round also on ABC)

The 2022 NBA Draft is almost here! Just 7 days after the conclusion of the NBA Finals, the NBA focus shifts towards the next season with the NBA Draft kicking things. The NBA Draft is always the first event to kick off the following NBA season. Although the new league year won’t start for a week after the draft, teams will select their rookies in just a couple of days.

The timing of the draft and the new league year creates some weirdness for the NBA with prospect wearing the wrong hats and then unable to play with their new teams until the deals are finalized. The timing also impacts what team GM’s can discuss in their media availabilities following the Draft. Just last year, after the Grizzlies traded Jonas Valanciunas and the 17th pick to New Orleans for Steven Adams and the 10th pick, Zach Kleiman couldn’t discuss much about Ziaire Williams or even Santi Aldama.

The Grizzlies are currently slotted to make their selections with the 22nd and the 29th picks in the first round, along with the 47th pick in the second round. As has been the case for every Kleiman pick since Ja Morant, the rumors are already flying about the Grizzlies intentions to move up in the 2022 NBA Draft. In a recent Stubstack piece, Marc Stein reported that the Grizzlies have even had conversations with the Sacramento Kings about the 4th overall pick in the Draft.

While a move into the Top 4 seems rather ambitious, it shows that the Grizzlies are certainly going to be aggressive in their draft night pursuits. GBB will have Site Manager Parker Fleming and myself will be at FedExForum covering the draft and speaking with Kleiman at the conclusion.

Things will move quickly for the Grizzlies following the draft, with just a week and a half separating the draft and the tip off of Summer League. Throw in free agency starting on June 30th and a crazy offseason for the Grizzlies, and the NBA will begin quickly. Stick with Grizzly Bear Blues as we cover all the craziness that is the NBA Offseason.

