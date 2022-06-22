SB Nation Reacts Survey: How high can the Memphis Grizzlies trade up in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Memphis Grizzlies fans and fans across the country.

The 2022 NBA draft is taking place this Thursday, June 23rd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Grizzlies are ready to add another piece (or pieces) to their young core. After making it out of the first round for the first time since 2015, the Grizzlies are looking to take the next step and the draft is the perfect place to start. The Grizzlies currently have the 22nd and 29th pick in the NBA draft but do not be surprised if the Grizzlies decide on a draft-night trade.

Since Zach Kleiman became the GM and primary decision-maker during the 2018-19 season, he has traded up in every draft. His trades have resulted in the Grizzlies getting key players such as Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, and most recently Ziaire Williams. According to reports, the Grizzlies are looking to move as high as 4 before or during Thursday's draft, but it is more likely that they move somewhere further back. The trade could be just for picks or it might include some players as well, but regardless do not expect the Grizzlies to keep both of those picks

Most people think this is a 3-4 player draft in terms of franchise-changing players, but the Grizzlies are not necessarily looking for that. The core is set with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane being the main three guys. The Grizzlies just need some more depth at the wing position and possibly a backup point guard, depending on the Tyus Jones free agency decision. There are a lot of players

There are a lot of options to consider, but it’s time for you to decide! Do the Grizzlies trade up during the draft? If so, how high do you think they can go? Will they go for another lottery pick like with Williams last year or rely on their superior late 1st round draft expertise?

