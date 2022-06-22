2022 GBB Consensus Big Board: 21-30

The Grizzly Bear Blues consensus big board is back up and running for the 3rd consecutive year. We compiled 7 big boards across our staff to come up with a consensus top-58 big board. It’s 58 instead of 60 because of the silly rule of teams forfeiting their picks for tampering.

Breaking them down in groups of 10 (or 8) we’ve already covered picks 51-58, as well as picks 41-50 yesterday. Earlier today we unveiled picks 31-40.

Now we are in Grizzlies range with picks 21-30. Barring a potential (or likely?) trade up, here are some guys who figure to be on the board with Memphis picking 22nd and 29th.

Participants: Parker Fleming, Brandon Abraham, Shawn Coleman, Ben Hogan, Jesse Cinquini, Greg Ratliff, and EdMemphis.

21) Jaden Hardy, Wing, G League Ignite

Check out Brandon Abraham’s Prospect Profile on Hardy here.

High (19): Hardy’s ability to score could immediately earn him a starting spot or make him the first or second guy off the bench. His decision to go to the G-League instead of college may have actually hurt him, as he has fallen from a possible Top-5 pick to all the way out of the lottery. Needs to add more to his bag, but his potential is too enticing for me to let him fall too far out of the lottery. - Ben Hogan

Low (30): I feel like Hardy has lottery-level potential, but 2nd round current skills. Perhaps more seasoning and he gets there, but right now he might be too much of a project instead of a prospect. — Greg Ratliff

22) Kendall Brown, Forward, Baylor

Check out Andrew Katz’s Prospect Profile on Brown here.

High (20): EdMemphis

Low (29): Brown has the tools to be an awesome perimeter defender, and his cutting should benefit him in a good system predicated around player and ball movement. His shooting woes are concerning, and could make him a wonky positional fit. He can be a rotation player on a decent team, and a shot at being a really good one, but the shooting is a swing skill that could limit his role and ceiling.— Parker Fleming

23) Bryce McGowens, Wing, Nebraska

Check out Parker Fleming’s Prospect Profile on McGowens here.

High (19): McGowens has great scoring ability, despite struggling from beyond the arc. He’s a fantastic interior finisher who also has a nice floater. His 83.1% from the free throw line leads me to believe he can improve from deep. He also has shown flashes of being a solid passer when he’s not so focused on scoring. — Brandon Abraham

Low (31): Honestly surprised that putting McGowens at 31 would have me on the lower end for his rankings. He performed very well at the combine, but still needs to develop more. He was the best player on Nebraska last season, but was inconsistent against better competition. I would be OK with the Grizzlies taking him at 29, but he needs time to round out his game to earn rotation minutes. — Hogan

24) Nikola Jovic, Forward, Mega Basket

Check out Bryson Wright’s Prospect Profile on Jovic here.

High (17): Jovic sticks out as one of this draft’s most compelling international prospects. A 6’11” physical specimen whose primary strengths are playmaking and ball-handling, he oozes point forward potential. Jovic is already a polished offensive player at 19, though he has room for improvement on the other side of the floor. — Jesse Cinquini

Low (31): Whenever you hear of a player Jovic’s size having guard like skills, it certainly sounds intriguing. Jovic can handle the ball and pass quite well for a player his size. However, there is also a lot of development needed when it comes to his ability to score. Plus, he is a clear liability at this point on defense. For me, Jovic has plenty of work to do to show he can stay on the court. — Shawn Coleman

25) Blake Wesley, Wing, Notre Dame

Check out Bryson Wright’s Prospect Profile on Wesley here.

High (20): Despite being a wide-eyed freshman, Wesley led a very good Notre Dame in scoring. He’s a fearless shot-maker with a knack for creating space off the dribble via his athleticism and quickness. Although he was “the man” at Notre Dame, Wesley played both ends and proved effective at muddying passing lanes (1.3 steals per game). — Cinquini

Low (29): Wesley is an inconsistent shooter and doesn’t have the best form leading to subpar percentages. He has the potential to be a solid scorer off the bench, but not much else. His inefficiency issues make me doubt he’ll truly reach his true scoring potential and he doesn’t do anything to overcome those shortcomings. — Abraham

26) MarJon Beauchamp, Wing, G League Ignite

Check out Brandon Abraham’s Prospect Profile on Beauchamp here.

High (21): Beauchamp really intrigues me as a two-way contributor on the wing due to his consistent effort. He always seems to be in tune with what is going on, and his awareness allows for him to consistently make plays defensively. While his shot may take time to develop, he can still offer value as a cutter and connecter at times on offense. He seems to be the type of player that can step right in and earn minutes, even on a winning team. — Coleman

Low (29): He’s a risk-taker that turns the ball over too much. I feel there are too many red flags on Beauchamp to take a chance on him in the first round. As with many of the guys above him, there is potential there, but I’d go with a safer pick over Beauchamp. Not sure if his impressive defensive ability will be enough to overcome the fact that he doesn’t shoot the 3 well, and has basically a 1:1 assist to turnover ratio to earn a regular rotation spot. — Hogan

27) Walker Kessler, Center, Auburn

Check out Parker Fleming’s Prospect Profile on Kessler here.

High (18): EdMemphis

Low (35): Kessler is definitely a valuable prospect due to his size, rim protection, and ability to score at the rim. However, if he gets away from the rim on defense, I think he may be a liability on defense. Plus, outside of getting the ball and scoring at the rim, how much value will be able to add on the offensive end. He could offer plenty of value even as a low usage offensive option, but his transition to the NBA game may take a bit longer than expected. — Coleman

28) Patrick Baldwin Jr., Forward, Milwaukee

Check out Shawn Coleman’s Prospect Profile on Baldwin Jr. here.

High (23): If Baldwin was healthier and played on a different team last season, he may have been a top-10 pick. Baldwin mostly lacks experience at this point so it’s a risky pick if done high, but the upside is why you do it. Showed flashes of why he was ranked so highly out of high school. — Ratliff

Low (35): Baldwin is an interesting prospect since he played for his father at Milwaukee and had a bit of a weird role there. He was tasked with doing basically everything for them team and he struggled to do so. He has the size to compete at the NBA level but he was so bad his freshman season at Milwaukee I find it difficult to give him a first round grade at this point in his career. — Abraham

29) Dalen Terry, Wing, Arizona

Check out EdMemphis’ Prospect Profile on Terry here.

High (17): Dalen Terry is a big guard with a skillset tailored to be an energetic sparkplug off the bench — wreaking havoc with his defensive event creation, and with his wicked passing. Players at his size (6’7” with a 7’1” wingspan) and his skillset are luxuries for a rotation. As the game becomes more position-less, Terry can be one of the steals of the draft, and someone that climbs up boards in re-drafts down the road. — Fleming

Low (35): There are reasonable concerns about Terry’s potential as a scorer. He failed to average double-digit points in either of his collegiate seasons and was a low-volume three-point shooter. It’s not as if Terry’s unimpressive scoring numbers and usage rate resulted from uneven playing time, either — he started 51 of 63 games at Arizona. — Cinquini

30) Jalen Williams, Forward, Santa Clara

Check out EdMemphis’ Prospect Profile on Williams here.

High (19): Big, skilled wings catch a lot of eyes for evaluators and decision-makers, and Jalen Williams fits that bill after a monstrous combine. He has the efficiency (60.1% true shooting and 39.6% from 3), playmaking (4.2 assists), and scoring (18.0 points) to succeed at the next level. In the right system, he’s going to be a great complementary player to a team’s core. — Fleming

Low (37): EdMemphis

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.