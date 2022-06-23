2022 GBB Consensus Big Board: 11-20

The 11-20 range gets interesting for the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re rumored to trade up, and though it won’t be as high as 4, there are reports they want to get into the teen’s — specifically the late lottery.

The players in this range are likely going to be the coveted targets, if the Grizzlies execute such a deal. However, there are a few players here that could be had at the 22nd selection as well, if no deal materializes.

Breaking them down in groups of 10 (or 8) we’ve already covered picks 51-58, as well as picks 41-50 yesterday. Yesterday we unveiled picks 31-40 and picks 21-30.

Participants: Parker Fleming, Brandon Abraham, Shawn Coleman, Ben Hogan, Jesse Cinquini, Greg Ratliff, and EdMemphis.

11) Johnny Davis, Guard, Wisconsin

High (7): Davis is about as polished a three-level scorer as there is in this draft. That said, he’s at his best in the in-between area, where he likes to stop on a dime and pull up over defenders. Admittedly, he still needs to hone his accuracy from beyond the arc but showed an increased willingness to take threes in his sophomore season (3.9 attempts per game). — Jesse Cinquini

Low (14): Davis is an excellent defender, but needs a little more work on his shot. He’s not far off from being a top-10 pick. — Greg Ratliff

12) Jeremy Sochan, Forward, Baylor

High (11): Very raw offensively, but athleticism and length on defense will keep him in lineups and allow him time to develop on offense. His ceiling is much higher than guys with his skillset and is worth taking a chance on in the lottery. Sochan can guard the 1-4 positions and every team with hopes of contending for a title needs to have a player like Sochan on their team. — Ben Hogan

Low (13): Sochan is a limited offensive player at this juncture. He shot 47.4% from the floor and 58.9% from the free-throw line with Baylor. Not to mention Sochan was also turnover-prone, having averaged 1.6 blunders and compiled five games this season with four turnovers or more. — Cinquini

13) Tari Eason, Forward, LSU

High (9): Tari Eason has the tools to be an elite 2-way player. He’s a menace on defense and creates plays on that end, while having upside as a complementary offensive player. Eason is the kind of forward that could impact winning basketball with his multi-positional defending, transition prowess, and play finishing — Parker Fleming

Low (14): Count me as a believer in the defensive upside of Tari Eason, who may emerge as one of the most impactful defenders in this class. However, the overall development of Eason offensively will ultimately determine his role in the NBA. Though his three point shooting was decent at LSU, can he replicate it to be more than just a roaming option for lobs and rebounds. It may take a bit of time to find out. — Shawn Coleman

14) Mark Williams, Big, Duke

High (13): First off, I’m a sucker for old-school bigs who can finish down low. I know the game is moving away from those type of guys, but he has plenty of skills that are needed with the way the game is played today. Very good on the offensive glass and shot better than 70% on shots around the rim. His most valuable asset is his size and rim-protection. Measured 9’9” standing reach at the combine, which makes him longer than anybody else in the NBA. Would make it very tough for guys to finish at the rim. — Hogan

Low: Athletic vertically, but not so much laterally. Going to be excellent around the rim, but may get exposed on the perimeter on both sides of the ball.

15) Ousmane Dieng, Forward, NBL / France

High (13): Good defender, athletic, elite size. Through the roof potential that would be even higher if he had a better shot. Creates well, just somewhat inaccurate. — Greg Ratliff

Low (16) Dieng will be drafted more on his potential that what he’s done so far. The biggest question I have is if his game can translate to the NBA. He’s a great ball-handler but struggles with shooting. He also tries to avoid contact. Needs to develop more offensively and put on weight or he could have a tough time finding a role. — Hogan

16) Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

High (16): Legitimately good 3-and-D players are becoming more difficult to come by, especially on team friendly deals. Coming off his senior season at Kansas, Agbaji has the experience to become more of an immediate factor on both ends thanks to his improved 3-point shooting stroke and strong defensive versatility. — Brandon Abraham

Low (24): I want to give Nathan Chester some credit for this breakdown, but Agbaji is not much of a playmaker — if at all — and there were NBA-caliber players around him that could finish assists. Agbaji just seems like a pure 3-and-D specialist. He will still be a very good one and will be impactful from day 1, but I gave higher marks to players with more creation upside. — Fleming

17) Malaki Branham, Guard, Ohio State

High: The ability to score in multiple ways is certainly a nice trait for a combo guard who is projected to go outside of the lottery. For Branham, the fact that you can also point to his high efficiency is enticing. Branham can score in multiple ways and has shown the ability to take the right shot often. Plus, he gives effort on defense and has creation upside. There is a lot to like in terms of value. — Coleman

Low (21) — EdMemphis

18) TyTy Washington, Guard, Kentucky

High (17): TyTy is a guard that while he isn’t going to blow you away physically, he’s a good to great shooter on the perimeter and plays really well off the ball. Washington was a potential top-10 pick before last season and I feel he could be a decent backup out of the gate. A high floor kind of player but maybe low ceiling until the questions about his injuries and motor are answered.— Ratliff

Low (23): Washington underwhelmed in my eyes at Kentucky. He lacks the burst to really attack the rim at the NBA level and his 3-point shot was inconsistent at best, finishing the season at 33.7% from beyond the arc. I just struggle seeing him have a large enough impact to warrant a selection in the teens. — Abraham

19) Kennedy Chandler, Guard, Tennessee

High (18): Chandler doesn’t have the highest ceiling in the draft but he can be a really solid point guard at the NBA level. He’s a good 3-point shooter and can play with and without the ball. His size hurts him, but he makes up for it with high basketball IQ and hustling his tail off. He may not be All-Star level good, but I think Chandler can carve out a nice career as a great backup point guard who can also play alongside the starter. — Abraham

Low (27): Kennedy Chandler can be an elite backup point guard with his playmaking and his defense. His size may hurt him from being anything more. — Fleming

20) E.J. Liddell, Forward, Ohio State

High (19): The word “tweener” may be a bit of a red flag when it comes to a prospect, but several players who fit that label have carried big value for winning teams. Liddell has proven two things in college: He can continue to evolve his game and he can contribute on both ends of the court in multiple ways. That is a formula that can help a play add positive value whenever he is on the court, and in this draft class, that can help a prospect standout. — Coleman

Low (25) — EdMemphis

