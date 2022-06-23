Memphis Grizzlies trade up to the 19th pick, select Jake LaRavia

The Memphis Grizzlies did it. They moved up in the draft.

Memphis is acquiring No. 19 from Minnesota and planning to select Wake Forest's Jake LaRavia, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

With this pick, the Memphis Grizzlies selected Jake LaRavia, the 6’8” forward out of Wake Forest. They will also acquire a future second-round pick.

Check out my profile on him from a few weeks ago.

Jake LaRavia averaged 14.6 points on 55.9% shooting (38.4% from 3, 77.7% from the FT line), 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks last season. He rose up boards in the pre-draft process, after conception on his age cleared up.

LaRavia is a Memphis pick to a T. He’s a smart defender, playmaker, and cutter. His ability to score in a variety of ways should bode well for him as he transitions to more of a complementary role at the next level. Next season, he should be competing for backup 4 minutes with Xavier Tillman, Killian Tillie, Santi Aldama, and whoever else they acquire this season.

The Grizzlies didn’t have the space to acquire 2 first-round picks, as they’re operating as a contender. It’s not the sexiest pick, but LaRavia should thrive in this Memphis system — one predicated around defense and playmaking. He’s the type of rookie who could impact winning basketball on day 1.

Welcome to Memphis, Jake LaRavia.

The night isn’t over. Hang with Grizzly Bear Blues for more draft coverage tonight.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.