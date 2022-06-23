Memphis Grizzlies trade De’Anthony Melton to 76ers for 23rd pick, selects David Roddy

The Memphis Grizzlies made another trade. This time, they traded De’Anthony Melton for Danny Green and the 23rd pick.

Sources: 76ers moved Danny Green and No. 23 to Memphis as part of trade to acquire De'Anthony Melton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

With this pick, the Memphis Grizzlies select David Roddy, the 6’6” forward out of Colorado State.

Check out Andrew Katz’s profile on Roddy.

Last season at Colorado State, Roddy averaged 19.2 points on 57.1% shooting (43.8% from 3, 69.1% from the free-throw line), 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Roddy is built like a football linebacker, but don’t let his size fool you. He’s a highly-productive player. Roddy is a great shooter that can also crash the glass and move the ball. The pick seems a bit redundant after selecting Jake LaRavia, a player that is at the same position. However, their versatile skillsets should make it work.

With Danny Green, it’s unclear whether the Grizzlies plan to keep him or not, as he’s recovering from a torn ACL injury. He could be used as salary fodder for a trade this offseason, as he makes $10M per year. If he stays though, he’s a championship-experienced wing that’ll help the young Grizzlies in big moments.

Stay with GBB coverage for more draft coverage.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.