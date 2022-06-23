Memphis Grizzlies trade for the 38th, draft Kennedy Chandler

Kennedy Chandler is coming home.

Memphis is acquiring Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler in a trade with San Antonio at No. 38 for a future second-round pick and cash, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

After selecting Jake Laravia and David Roddy earlier in the night to address their need for wing depth, the Memphis Grizzlies made a move to grab Chandler to add talent to their back court after trading De’Anthony Melton to the 76ers. In Chander, the Grizzlies also may have drafted their No. 2 PG of the future.

When it comes to Chandler, the Grizzlies are getting one of the quickest players in the draft. They also are getting a very savvy and smart point guard for Chandler’s age. I wrote about how Chandler’s ability going downhill is one of the best parts of his game, along with his tenacity and ability to create steals on defense. While Chandler may take a bit of time to develop, there is a lot of skill to overcome his like of size as time progresses. The key will be his ability to develop his shot, especially in the form of a floater and his ability to hit threes.

Last season, in 34 Games (34 Starts, 30.8 minutes per game), Chandler averaged 13.9 points per game on 46.4% shooting (38.3% from 3, 60.6% on free throws), 4.7 assists per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 2.2 steals per game, 1.4 threes per game, 2.5 turnovers per game.

It also helps that Kennedy Chandler just happens to be one of Ja Morant’s favorite players in the 2022 draft.

@KChandler_1 let's gooooo la brudda — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 24, 2022

The Grizzlies have certainly had another exciting and active draft night. Plenty of young talent is once again on its way to the Bluff City.

