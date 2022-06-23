Memphis Grizzlies select Vince Williams 47th Overall in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Vince Williams with the 47th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Grizzlies are choosing Vince Williams at No. 47, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

Williams spent his 4-year collegiate career at VCU where he averaged 14.1 points per game on 39% shooting from deep last season. Williams also chipped in 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Williams is listed at 6’6” and 205 pounds. Williams brings Memphis another solid and versatile defender on the wing.

There has been speculation since the Grizzlies season ended that whoever the Grizzlies selected at 47th overall would wind up being on a two-way contract, replacing Yves Pons. With Williams in the 60’s in most big boards, that theory seems to be correct especially considering the Grizzlies have 3 other picks in this draft.

Williams is likely the last Memphis selection of the night, barring any undrafted free agents signing Exhibit 10 deals after the draft. Overall the Grizzlies bring in a solid haul in Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Kennedy Chandler and Vince Williams.

