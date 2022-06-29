SB Nation Reacts Survey: What’s most likely to happen for Tyus Jones in free agency

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Memphis Grizzlies fans and fans across the country.

The NBA offseason keeps rolling along. Even though it has been less than a week since the 2022 NBA Draft, the shift as focused from the NBA’s newest players to which of its players may find new homes. And after a night that saw the Grizzles draft four new players and trade away De’Anthony Melton, plenty of questions remain about their offseason.

The biggest of all is what will happen with Tyus Jones?

Let’s start with what we know...

We know Jones would like to be a starting NBA point guard and likely wants to be compensated after having the best season of his career.

We know that the Grizzlies would love to keep him around as Ja Morant’s backup and are likely willing to go as high as eight figures per year to keep him.

As a result, the Grizzlies may offer the best combination of what Jones is looking for, on top of the fact that we know he loves being a part of this team. We also know Memphis will likely be able to offer a similar salary to what another team would could offer Jones on an annual basis. As a result, the two aspects of another team’s offer that could result in Jones playing elsewhere is the length of their offer or more playing time.

Jones could decide to take a short deal with Memphis, continue to play good basketball and occasionally start if the Grizzlies manage Morant’s workload, and then try once again to cash in while he is still in his prime a few years for now. Or, Jones could simply decide he wants as much guaranteed money as possible and will take a four year deal to remain a Grizzly.

However, if another team does make an offer Jones cannot refuse, the Grizzlies could work out a sign-and-trade opportunity. Or Jones could simply move on without Memphis receiving any compensation. While these two options may be hard to imagine, it only takes one team to truly feel Jones can take them to the next level.

In the end, both Jones and the Grizzlies have a decision to make. I would imagine Memphis makes a strong effort to retain Jones, and that Jones would be highly receptive of that pursuit. However, as we are seeing with Jalen Brunson, anything is possible.

So what do you say? Choose from the options below and let us know what you feel is the most likely outcome when it comes to Tyus Jones and the Grizzlies.

