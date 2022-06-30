Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies agree to 5-year max extension

Well, we all knew it was going to happen mighty quickly. The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant secured a max extension.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has agreed on a five-year, $193M designated rookie maximum extension that could become worth $231M, his agent Jim Tanner of @_TandemSE tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Last season, Morant took a massive leap into superstardom. He averaged 27.4 points on 49.3% shooting, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 57 games — en route to being named an All-Star starter and All-NBA 2nd team, while earning Most Improved Player honors.

This contract is now the Grizzlies’ largest in franchise history, and with the trajectory he’s on, he’ll be shattering this number by the end of his deal. And his deal could reach that $231M mark, if he reaches an All-NBA team next season.

Ja Morant’s ascension has correlated with the Memphis Grizzlies’ rise among the league’s elite. With Morant leading the charge, the possibilities of a championship to the city of Memphis are more real than they’ve ever been.

Ja Morant welcomed us into the dark this season, and it’s about to stay that way for a little while longer.

The Memphis Grizzlies locked up their superstar.

