Jaren Jackson Jr. undergoes foot surgery, out 4-6 months

The Grizzlies big man had surgery yesterday to repair a stress fracture in his right foot

NBA: Playoffs-Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Mere minutes before the chaos of free agency officially opens, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke some bad news regarding Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies quickly confirmed the report with a medical update and listed the recovery time for JJJ to be approximately 4-6 months. In a worst case scenario, JJJ would miss the first month or two of the season and come back around the Christmas holiday.

It’s unfortunate news for the Grizzlies big man who really broke out last season. After various injuries over the first 3 years of his career, Jaren Jackson Jr. appeared in 78 games last season for Memphis and was the anchor to their defense. Jackson ultimately finished 5th in Kia Defensive Player of the Year Award voting. Ja Morant was quick to attempt to calm down Grizzlies fans shortly after news broke, telling everyone on Twitter that JJJ will be good.

The Grizzlies culture proved they have players who are capable of stepping up when guys go down and it looks like they’ll be starting the 2022-2023 season with that same mindset.

