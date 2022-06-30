Tyus Jones re-signs with Memphis on a two-year deal

It didn’t take long into free agency for Tyus Jones to come to terms on his next deal. After potential suitors like New York and Washington went in other directions via trade, Jones returns to Memphis on a two-year, $30M deal according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Tyus Jones is returning to the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-year, $30M deal, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @REP1Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Retaining Jones is a big win for Memphis at a steep price as Jones becomes the highest paid backup point guard in the NBA with this deal. Jones broke out last season with the Grizzlies appearing in 73 games averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists per games. Jones really proved his value while Ja Morant was out due to injury.

In 23 starts last season, Jones averaged 12.7 points and 6.6 assists per game helping the Grizzlies survive the non-Morant games. The Grizzlies went 19-4 in games started by Jones. The two-year deal allows Jones to hit the market in search of a larger deal or a starting role sooner than later, while also allowing the Grizzlies develop 2nd round pick Kennedy Chandler instead of throwing him into the fire.

