Kyle Anderson signs 2-year, $18M deal with Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed forward Kyle Anderson to a two-year, $18M contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 28-year-old Anderson averaged 7.6 points per game last season as a part of the Grizzlies’ bench unit. Anderson started 11 games as an injury replacement in 2021-22.

Anderson, who signed with the Grizzlies in the 2018 offseason after playing his first four years in the league with the Spurs, was a significant contributor over his four years in Memphis. Anderson started a total of 148 games with the Grizzlies, making the opening five in over half his games in Beale Street Blue. He averaged 8.5 points per game over his tenure in Memphis.

The loss of Anderson was expected as the Grizzlies entered the offseason, and the re-signing of guard Tyus Jones made the departure of Anderson almost certain. The Grizzlies choosing to draft multiple forwards (Jake LaRavia and David Roddy) in the 2022 draft was also a sign of a likely exit for Anderson.

