2022 NBA Draft Prospect Profiles: Josh Minott

Josh Minott, Forward, Memphis

6’8”, 6’11” Wingspan, 205 Pounds, 20 years old from Boca Raton, Florida

FRESHMAN YEAR AT MEMPHIS: In 33 Games (5 Starts, 14.6 minutes per game), 6.6 points game on 52.2% shooting (14.3% from 3, 75.4% on free throws), 0.9 assists per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.8 steals per game, 0.7 blocks per game, 0.9 turnovers per game

AWARDS AND ACCOLADES: 2021-22 AAC All-Freshman, AAC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 3, Palm Beach 5A-1A Player of the Year in Senior season

3 STATS OF STRENGTH (per Tankathon): Steals (2.0 per 36), Offensive Rebounds (4.4 per 40), AST/USG (0.58)

3 STATS TO IMPROVE (per Tankathon): 3-Point % (14.3%), Fouls (4.3 per 36), Defensive Rebounds (5.9 per 40)

CURRENT BIG BOARD POSITION: 41 (Tankathon), N/A (The Ringer), 47 (ESPN), 42 (CBS Sports), 46 (Bleacher Report), 41 (The Athletic)

Potential.

Josh Minott has a bunch of it, and teams treasure it, especially in the NBA Draft.

Many people reading this draft profile already know about Minott as he spent his one and only year in college at the University of Memphis. Entering his freshman season, Minott was a four-star recruit and was even a projected potential lottery pick in some of the look-ahead drafts for this season.

I think it’s safe to say that Minott’s freshman year didn’t go exactly as he had planned. He started in only 5 games for the Tigers, and averaged 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 14.6 minutes, which was ninth on the team. He would lose minutes to both Landers Nolley and DeAndre Williams when they returned from injury.

But what he did on the court caught the eyes of NBA scouts, and Tigers fans as well. That’s why, with those modest stats, he is still projected to be drafted and could find his way into the bottom of the first round.

Areas of Strength

One of my favorite plays of the entire season from Josh Minott. Gets the ball in a chaotic situation, goes from a fake pass straight into a floater in one fluid motion. Quick thinking and great coordination. pic.twitter.com/CXMcDdYASb — Maxwell Baumbach (@BaumBoards) April 5, 2022

Athleticism. When watching Minott this past season, you could see that he was more athletic than most, if not all of the guys he was with on the court. He’s quick, and can jump out of the gym, as evident by his 38.5 max vertical at the NBA combine. He’s a guy that other teams need to keep an eye on as he knows how to finish a lob.

There were also times where it looked like he didn’t exactly know how to handle his own athleticism. But, as he continues to grow and grow into his body, that will take care of itself.

As for his defense, there are some pros and some cons. We will get to the pros in this part of the article. While I mentioned that his numbers this past season are modest, they don’t tell the whole story.

Per 40 minutes (from Sports-Reference.com)

1.8 Blocks per game

2.2 Steals per game

10.3 rebounds per game

I’d take that kind of production from pretty much anybody. That’s 4 stocks per 40 minutes! To me, that shows some untapped defensive potential for Minott. Sure, he probably lost some playing time this year because he wasn’t able to stay in front of quicker guards, but he has the ability to recover for a chase-down block. Another strength on defense is his length, that if he is giving up an inch or two, that he is still able to get a hand up and contest shots.

The final area of strength for Minott is the possibility of him playing multiple spots on the floor. As the game continues to evolve and we see more position-less lineups being rolled out, Minott is a perfect fit in that aspect. He can potentially play 1-5, depending on how much more growing he has to do, but realistically I would say right now, he is best used 2 through 4.

Areas to Improve

His biggest weakness is his jump-shooting ability. Minott averaged just 0.6 points per jump shot, according to Synergy Sports, and an abysmal 14% from 3 this season, but he did only shoot 14 3’s all season. He knows that’s not his shot. While his ability to play multiple positions will help him evolve with the game, his inability to make jump shots will land him on the bench in a hurry.

He also may have trouble staying out of foul trouble. He averaged nearly 2 fouls a game, which equals to about 5 fouls per 40 minutes. Some of it is because of his eagerness on the offensive end to get to the bucket. But, some of it is because of him not being able to stay in front of his man and trying to make something happen after he gets beat. That’s his biggest weakness on defense is sticking with his man if his guy is quicker. He could also put on a little more weight to help him body up bigger guys.

Fit with the Grizzlies

If you ask me, a guy like Minott should be one that any team in the league should at least want to take a flier on. I know it really comes down to if a team needs to fill an immediate hole, or if they can wait on a guy.

Of course, every team, even the Warriors could use more shooters, but the Grizzlies are in a pretty good position to take a swing on Minott. The Grizzlies currently sit with the 22, 29, and 47 picks in this year’s draft. It’s more than likely Minott will be there at 29, and possibly even at 47. As we have seen in the past, if the Grizzlies really like somebody, they will draft him early and even trade up.

If the Grizzlies do draft Minott, I see it as a guy that will begin down in the G-League. If Minott does reach his potential ceiling, just imagine the length and athleticism of a front court with Jaren Jackson Jr., Josh Minott, Ziaire Williams, and Brandon Clarke. Not to mention you still have Dillon Brooks and DeAnthony Melton. That would be fun to watch.

