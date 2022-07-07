John Konchar agrees to three-year, $19 million extension with the Memphis Grizzlies

John Konchar and the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a three-year, $19 millon contract extension that locks the Purdue-Ft. Wayne product up through the 2026-2027 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Konchar is coming off his most productive season as a pro in Memphis where he appeared in 72 games with averages of 4.8 points per game on 51.5% shooting and 41.3% from beyond the arc. Konchar has become a fan favorite in Memphis thanks to his hustle and doing the “dirty work” like diving for loose balls and creating deflections. Konchar has been an analytics darling over the years and has only gotten better with opportunity despite it not always showing up in the traditional box scores.

Konchar can certainly fill up the box sheet, though, when given extended run. Konchar recorded his first career triple-double in the regular season finale against the Boston Celtics and also set a career high in rebounds (17) and assists (10) last season.

With De’Anthony Melton traded to Philadelphia and no other majors moves outside of Tyus Jones re-signing with the squad, Konchar figures to have an even more consistent role as the backup two-guard with the current roster constructions.

Konchar is a great development story for the Grizzlies. Konchar had just one Division I offer coming out of high school and wasn’t invited to the NBA Combine after becoming the only player in history of college basketball to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 steals. Starting out as a two-way player, Konchar has now earned himself more than $30 million at the NBA level.

