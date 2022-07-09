2022 NBA Summer League: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

WHAT: 2022 NBA Summer League

WHEN: 8:30 P.M. CT

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: NBA TV/92.9 FM ESPN MEMPHIS

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:

MEMPHIS: Kennedy Chandler, Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia, Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman

Los Angeles: Jason Preston, Brandon Boston Jr., Jay Scrubb, Cam Reynolds, Mousa Diabate

The Memphis Grizzlies head into Las Vegas Summer League coming off of a 2-1 Salt Lake City Summer League showing with so many storylines for the Grizzlies after three games of Summer League.

Between Ziaire Williams growth on the Summer League stage from rookie season to sophomore season, to the Grizzlies four rookies that have performed well throughout three games - Memphis has a lot to be excited about in Vegas. Memphis will tip-off a four game set starting tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here are some things to keep an eye on as the Grizzlies tip things off in Las Vegas.

Kennedy Chandler’s progression offensively

The easy storyline for Memphis will be Ziaire Williams’ progression on the offensive side of the floor with the ball in his hands during Las Vegas Summer League. However, keep your eyes on Kennedy Chandler throughout the rest of this Summer League run.

There is no doubting why the Grizzlies moved up on draft night to snag Chandler who was a low risk with pick with high reward if progression lines up down the road. That road starts in Summer League. I’d like to see Chandler more aggressive from a scoring standpoint. If not aggressive, more comfortable on the offensive end in this environment.

It can be a lot for any first year rookie, but this could be the Summer League leap for Chandler. Just showing he belongs on this stage, and orchestrating the offense in those half-court sets. I’m excited to see how Chandler performs following the games in Salt Lake City.

Can Kenny Lofton Jr., continue to be great?

Listen, when I say ‘great,’ I’m referring to Lofton continuing to play his individual game. At first sight, you wouldn’t expect Kenny Lofton Jr., to move the way he moves on the hardwood. However, Lofton was easily the biggest storyline in Salt Lake City Summer League based off of his individual performances.

In the two games Lofton played in, he averaged 14 points per game, 54.5 percent from the field, and 4.5 rebounds in only 19 minutes of game action proving exactly why the Grizzlies picked the 6’6” big up out of Louisiana Tech.

One thing to watch with Lofton is his perimeter defense. Teams started attacking Lofton off the dribble during the Utah Jazz game in Salt Lake City. See if teams pick up on that in Las Vegas.

Lofton’s emergence makes his future with this roster that much more intriguing. If he can continue to play sound basketball on both ends of the floor, the Grizzlies will need his services in both Memphis and Southaven this upcoming season.

You know that Summer League Grizzlies “veterans” Xavier Tillman and Ziaire Williams will be the rock for this roster. See how the rookies continue to follow their lead. The next 10 days in Las Vegas are huge for the Grizzlies in terms of progressing leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. It all starts tonight against the Clippers.

