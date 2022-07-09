Recap: Grizzlies get mauled by the Clippers in opening night of Las Vegas Summer League

The Memphis Grizzlies opened up a 10-day stay in Las Vegas at the NBA’s NBA 2K23 Summer League Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

A combination of fresh legs, and better execution from the Clippers on both ends of the floor led to Los Angeles’ hot start in the first quarter. For Memphis, first round draft pick Jake LaRavia shot the ball well from three-point range in the first half for Memphis.

Unfortunately the Grizzlies really took themselves out of the game early in the first half. A combination of turnovers, and lack of offensive rotations leading to production hurt the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies Summer League “veterans” Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman struggled throughout the first half for the Grizzlies as well — struggling to keep the Clippers off of the boards, along with finding offensive production was rough to watch.

One of the Grizzlies Summer League veterans that continued to progress throughout a rough night was Ziaire Williams. His progression as a ball-handler continued to grow. Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins mentioned on the ESPN broadcast that the organization was looking for progress into a “secondary ballahandler” on the floor for the Grizzlies. Williams tried to spark Memphis late in the second quarter, but despite the solid play, Memphis trailed Los Angeles 52-32 at the half in Las Vegas.

A fair bit of overreacting to it as well. The way the Grizzlies do summer league, with guys playing out of their comfort zones/roles, can tend to lead to ugly basketball at times. It’s part of the process. Not the end of the world. https://t.co/jqE20zVw2Y — Brandon Abraham (@bcabraham) July 10, 2022

Another first round pick for Memphis, David Roddy had more of an impact and inspired better energy for Memphis in the third quarter. Roddy facilitated the ball well for Memphis, but created his offense really well in the third quarter.

Kenny Lofton Jr., continued his run of great play this Summer League second half for the Grizzlies. The two-way Grizzly continued to show his great feel for the NBA game. Getting his teammates open, and bullying his opponent in the paint for the Grizzlies.

Kenneth Lofton Jr working in his shop pic.twitter.com/2iu2npTYZO — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) July 10, 2022

Lofton also showed his footwork late in the fourth quarter, catching the ball at the top of the key, pulling out a hesitation move, and blowing by a wing defender to convert the and-one at the rim for Memphis. Lofton would end up leading the Grizzlies in the scoring department with 18 points in 15 minutes.

Both Lofton and Roddy’s games are so versatile, it’s fun to watch despite the blowout that took place on Saturday night. The Grizzlies would end up falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 94-76.

Not sure Lofton will be on a two-way for long. He’s gonna struggle defensively at times. But he’s so fluid offensively. There are currently worse end of bench players in the NBA than him — Joe Mullinax (@JoeMullinax) July 10, 2022

Final Stats:

Kenneth Lofton Jr. - 18 points (8/9 FG), and 4 rebounds in 15 minutes

David Roddy - 10 points (4/12 FG), and 5 rebounds in 20 minutes

Ziaire Williams - 10 points (3/9 FG), and 3 rebounds in 22 minutes

The Grizzlies will be back in action tonight in Las Vegas as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 P.M. CT.

