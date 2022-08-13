Report: Grizzlies-Warriors is on the NBA’s preliminary Christmas schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies could be getting their first Christmas game in franchise history. According to Marc Stein, the Grizzlies facing the Golden State Warriors is one of the preliminary Christmas Day matchups this year.

The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me.



Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 13, 2022

The Warriors have been a staple on Christmas Day since their run began in 2015, but for the Grizzlies this is a huge first for both the players and the Franchise as a whole.

After a hard fought series and some back and forth this off-season, it seems that the NBA is ready to capitalize on one of its more intriguing matchups. Ja Morant and Draymond Green both expressed their interest in the matchup on twitter earlier this summer.

nah in da M. bring em to da trenches https://t.co/lYuPwkKnsH — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 19, 2022

The champs play at home Young! Christmas Day… LJ https://t.co/n5ji0xpu0j — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 19, 2022

im coming to you then. tell em book dat shit . im on yo block https://t.co/fuJu2jPOwd — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 19, 2022

According to Marc Stein, changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold. So, for now it’s safe to assume the Grizzlies will be traveling to San Francisco this Holiday season.

