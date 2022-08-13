 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Grizzlies-Warriors is on the NBA’s preliminary Christmas schedule

According to reports, the Grizzlies will be traveling to Golden State this Christmas.

By BrysonWright3
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies could be getting their first Christmas game in franchise history. According to Marc Stein, the Grizzlies facing the Golden State Warriors is one of the preliminary Christmas Day matchups this year.

The Warriors have been a staple on Christmas Day since their run began in 2015, but for the Grizzlies this is a huge first for both the players and the Franchise as a whole.

After a hard fought series and some back and forth this off-season, it seems that the NBA is ready to capitalize on one of its more intriguing matchups. Ja Morant and Draymond Green both expressed their interest in the matchup on twitter earlier this summer.

According to Marc Stein, changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold. So, for now it’s safe to assume the Grizzlies will be traveling to San Francisco this Holiday season.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitterand Instagram.

More From Grizzly Bear Blues

Loading comments...