Memphis Grizzlies release 2022-23 regular season schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies and the NBA have released the 2022-23 regular season and preseason schedules:

Regular season opener on 10/19 vs @nyknicks at FedExForum.

Franchise-record 18 national TV games on ABC, ESPN and TNT.

️ Tickets for all single games go on sale today at 5 p.m.

We knew the Grizzlies would play on Christmas Day for the first-time ever in a second round rematch against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. In addition, they’d be opening the season at home against the New York Knicks on October 19th — crossing my fingers for the Donovan Mitchell trade to hit. They’d also be playing their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day (January 16th) celebration game against the Phoenix Suns on TNT.

With the whole schedule out, here are some quick notes:

The Grizzlies will have 18 nationally televised games

The Grizzlies battle the Golden State Warriors in a conference semifinals rematch on Christmas (away, ABC), 1/25 (away, ESPN), 3/9 (home, TNT), 3/18

The Grizzlies will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a first round rematch on 11/11 (home, ESPN), 11/30 (road), 1/27 (away), and 2/10

Lakers come to town on 2/28

Boston Celtics come to Memphis on 11/7

Opening night against the Knicks will also be on ESPN.

There’s also this cool new thing the league is doing called “Rivals Week,” where the Grizzlies are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

New this year: "NBA Rivals Week"

11 rivalry games from Jan. 24-28:

- Celtics/Heat

- Clippers/Lakers

- Nets/76ers

- Grizzlies/Warriors

- Lonzo Ball/LaMelo Ball

- Suns/Mavericks

- Timberwolves/Grizzlies

- Raptors/Warriors

- Nikola Jokic/Joel Embiid

- Knicks/Nets

- Lakers/Celtics — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 17, 2022

We’re roughly 2 months away from Memphis Grizzlies regular season basketball. Get excited, Grizz Nation, and stick with Grizzly Bear Blues for your coverage.

