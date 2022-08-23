Podcasts: Reacting to the 2022-23 schedule release

The Memphis Grizzlies have released their schedule, and the GBB podcast network has you covered.

The “Nxt Gen Podcast” made its debut with Bryson Wright as the guest, as he had me on to talk about the Grizzlies’ schedule release. With that, we talked about how they’ll navigate the early stretch of games without Jaren Jackson Jr. We discuss the most important stretches of the season, and then wrapped up the show with over/under’s for next season.

On “The Core 4 Podcast,” the boys open the show by discussing the recently released Memphis Grizzlies schedule and television appearances - including a Christmas wish answered and a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers for Pau Gasol’s well-deserved jersey retirement.

In Xavier’s “X & O’s” segment, he discusses adjustments Ja Morant can make in his game to ensure his health come playoff time. Matt discusses the need for load management for the young superstar.

Xavier and Matt embrace debate in segment two - discussing the advantages and disadvantages of playing Jaren Jackson Jr. at center. Does floor spacing for Ja outweigh the rebounding ability of Steven Adams?

In Over/Under’s, Matt and Xavier discuss how many games the Grizzlies can win in the first 20 games of their schedule and how many Jaren will end up missing due to his foot injury.

To close the show, the guys put on their GM hats in Kleiman Corner to discuss trading for Kevin Durant, extending Brandon Clarke, and trading Dillon Brooks.

You could also find these episodes on Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. You can also subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on these platforms so you could can get every single episode of our 5 podcasts — GBBLive, The Starting 5, The Nxt Gen Podcast, The Core 4, and Grizzly Bear Bets.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitterand Instagram.