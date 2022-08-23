Podcast: The Grizzlies are trying to trade for Kevin Durant

Waves were made yesterday, after The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Memphis Grizzlies were in the mix in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes yesterday.

Shawn Coleman took a quick look with the initial breaking news post, and I dove deeper into it with a column yesterday.

For this week’s impromptu GBBLive, I have Drew Hill from The Daily Memphian on the show to talk about everything circulating with the Kevin Durant, Grizzlies rumors. We share our initial reaction and thoughts on the rumors. We also break down if the Grizzlies could really acquire Kevin Durant without giving up Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane, if they can still put an enticing offer without them, and if it’s worth it giving up either player in such a trade.

Is it a leak for others to put together strong offers? Are there other routes in this? Is Kevin Durant really coming to Memphis? Who knows.

It may just not be “easy money” to trade for Kevin Durant.

