The Starting 5 Podcast: The Memphis Grizzlies’ rising popularity

Twitter Spaces was introduced to the Twitter platform back in November 2020 and has been a huge success as a space where Twitter followers can interact with each other verbally in an open forum style. Our guest this week has taken full advantage of Twitter Spaces by making it a hub for Memphis Grizzlies fans to chat after every game.

We began the show by interviewing EJ with questions about his Grizz fandom, success hosting the Twitter Spaces account, and more. We always begin with an interview with first-time guests to give the audience a feel for who they are outside of what we all know them for.

In the next segment, we discussed our reactions to the recent report of the Memphis Grizzlies expressing interest in trading for Kevin Durant revolving around five first-round picks but excluding Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. Of course, Kevin Durant decided to remain with the Brooklyn Nets the next day, so this was null and void.

To close the show, the guys discussed the grind it took for the Memphis Grizzlies to receive the national attention that is coming with the scheduled 28 national tv games for this upcoming season. The Starting 5 podcast is back like we never left!

