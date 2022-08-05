Podcast: How Shane Battier impacted the modern NBA

Shane Battier was a player that could fit in many eras, and was honestly the perfect role player. He guarded the opposing team’s best player, knocked down catch-and-shoot 3’s, crashed the glass, and processed the game at a high level. He was a winning player everywhere he played, and it was evident during his stints with the Memphis Grizzlies.

I know everyone is replaying his go-ahead 3 to win the Grizzlies their first-ever playoff game in their heads.

Now, what if I told you that Battier revolutionized a specific aspect to the modern NBA?

My pal Mat Issa has been running a series called “Blazing the Trail” on Basketball News, where he breaks down the most revolutionary players of the 1990s and 2000s and how — or who — they’ve impacted in today’s league. He talked with Battier himself, as well as former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale, about how he processed and approached the game.

So we talked about his feature, Battier’s versatility that shape-shifts past and modern basketball philosophies, the super fun 2003-04 Memphis Grizzlies team, and other past Grizzlies that’d rock in today’s NBA.

