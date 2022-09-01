Should Grizzlies trade Danny Green?

The Memphis Grizzlies walked away from draft night with a couple new prospects, but they also grabbed a veteran in the process.

In a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Grizzlies acquired Danny Green along with the draft rights to David Roddy for De’Anthony Melton.

The big catch to acquiring a veteran sharpshooter like Green is he’ll be spending the season recovering from the torn ACL he suffered back in May, likely holding him out for the year.

But, there might still be trade value for a player who works as a contract filler. Bleacher Report suggested that the team trade Green to the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs, where he played from 2010-18.

The Grizzlies have the assets needed to aim higher than Richardson, but they seem fairly committed to their draft-and-develop strategy. Considering it just delivered them a No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and their first playoff series victory since 2015, it’s hard to blame them. Still, Memphis might want to do something to keep its forward momentum going, and using Green’s expiring contract plus a few second-round picks to expand the wing rotation seems sensible. Richardson, a long, high-energy defender, just averaged double-digit points for the sixth consecutive season. His 41.5 three-point percentage was the second-best of his career.

Richardson could be a welcomed addition to the Memphis second unit, which aims to be one of the best in the league. Richardson, an eight-year veteran, has been a journeyman as of late, playing on four teams in as many seasons. But his defense-first mindset and three-point shooting prowess would fit right in with Memphis.

Bleacher Report also tossed around the idea of trading Green to the Detroit Pistons for Alec Burks.

Regardless, Green occupies a roster spot that could go to a younger, healthier option that can give Memphis the help it needs this season to strike while the contending window is wide open.

For more Grizzlies talk, subscribe to the Grizzly Bear Blues podcast network on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and IHeart. Follow Grizzly Bear Blues on Twitter and Instagram.